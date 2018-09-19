Advanced Energy joins Innosphere’s Corporate Partner Program to Engage with Innovative Startup and Scaleup Companies

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere, Colorado’s leading technology incubator, announces that Advanced Energy, a design and manufacturing company of highly-engineered precision power, measurement, and control solutions, will join the incubator’s Corporate Partner Program. Corporate partners are given exclusive opportunities to explore strategic partnership with Innosphere’s portfolio companies, as well as gain access to leading-edge technology and thought leaders at Colorado's research universities.

About Advanced Energy: Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com. Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.



About Innosphere: Innosphere accelerates the success of high-impact science and technology-based startup and scaleup companies in Colorado. Innosphere’s incubation program focus on ensuring companies are investor-ready, connecting entrepreneurs with experienced advisors, making introductions to corporate partners, exit planning, and accelerating top line revenue growth. Innosphere supports entrepreneurs in many industries, including but not limited to: bioscience; medical device; cleantech; energy; advanced materials; hardware; IoT; and enterprise software. Innosphere has been in operation for 20 years, has locations in Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, and Castle Rock, and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a strong mission to create jobs and grow Colorado’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. www.innosphere.org









“Established companies need to actively source ideas from inside and outside their organization if they want to succeed at innovation, and that’s where our Corporate Partner Program plays an important role. The relationships between our client companies and corporates are formed to be mutually beneficial,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO. “Innosphere engages with corporate partners to further our mission of accelerating the growth of science and technology startup and scaleup companies in Colorado.”

Advanced Energy (AE) transforms how power is used, delivered, and managed by some of the world’s leading semiconductor and industrial manufacturers. The company has their global headquarters in Fort Collins, Colorado. Their power solutions enable innovation in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, high and low voltage applications, and temperature-critical environments. From the multiple screens you use daily, to life-saving medical equipment and techniques, AE products and solutions enable development and advancement. Approximately one-fourth of all client companies that Innosphere supports are in the industry of advanced materials, cleantech and energy.

“As AE is dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship – not just in Northern Colorado but the state as a whole – renewing our partnership with Innosphere was a natural decision,” said Isabel Yang, chief technology officer, Advanced Energy. “We look forward to furthering our support by engaging with Innosphere’s client companies and local academic research organizations to help bring new transformative and leading power technologies to the market.”

As Innosphere continues to expand its partnerships with the three research universities: Colorado State University, University of Colorado, and Colorado School of Mines, there will be additional energy and advanced material companies entering the incubation program. “Established, innovative companies know it’s important to understand what universities are thinking, so that they have a better perspective on what the next technological or scientific breakthrough may be in their industry,” said Freeman.

For more information, contact Innosphere CEO, Mike Freeman, at mike@innosphere.org or 970. 818.7736. Innosphere’s front desk can be reached at 970.221.1301.

