Advanced ICU Care : Launches High-Acuity Telemedicine Services at HSHS St. John's Hospital

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced today the launch of tele-ICU services at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL, the flagship hospital of Hospital Sisters Health System. The partnership with Advanced ICU Care will provide around-the-clock support of the hospital's intensivists and bedside teams to deliver the gold standard of critical care - care exclusively overseen by an intensivist physician.

Advanced ICU Care's team of physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses with advanced training in critical care utilize state-of-the-art software, real-time clinical data and two-way audio-visual capabilities to remotely monitor and engage in patient care around-the-clock. Advanced ICU Care's comprehensive high-acuity program also embeds adaptive clinical workflows and robust analytics. This multi-dimensional approach to tele-ICU supports the care provided by HSHS St. John's bedside intensivists and clinical teams and ensures consistent delivery of exceptional critical care.

"Our goal is to provide our patients the best care possible and we believe that means delivering the recommended standard of around-the-clock intensivist oversight," said Dr. Gurpreet Mander, Chief Medical Officer at HSHS St. John's Hospital. "Partnering with Advanced ICU Care allows us to do this by supporting our intensivists and APPs through collaboration at the bedside and with the assurance that their patients are well cared for when they are away from the hospital."

"We are pleased to welcome HSHS St. John's Hospital and the Hospital Sisters Health System into our growing tele-ICU network," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "We look forward to working hand in hand with their highly skilled bedside teams and vision-focused leadership to deliver the gold standard of care to the community's highest acuity patient population."

About HSHS St. John's Hospital

HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois is a regional medical center offering a comprehensive array of health care services to central and southern Illinois. Founded in 1875, St. John's is the flagship hospital of Hospital Sisters Health System and is home to the Prairie Heart Institute, St. John's Children's Hospital, St. John's Women's Services, St. John's Neurosciences Institute, St. John's Cancer Center, orthopedic services and AthletiCare. St. John's now has one of the most advanced surgery centers in the nation and a renovated patient tower with all private rooms. St. John's is designated as a level I trauma center, has its own college of nursing and is a teaching hospital for the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. For more information about St. John's Hospital, visit www.st-johns.org.

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients in more than 65 hospitals nationally. Serving a large, loyal, and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

