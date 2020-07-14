Log in
Advanced IT Concepts : (AITC) Announces Key Employee Promotions

07/14/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Expands Leadership Team for Performance Based Growth

Advanced IT Concepts (AITC), a leading SDVOSB and SBA 8(a) certified systems integration firm providing IT and professional services and solutions to the Department of Defense, federal government and public sector agencies, announced three recent promotions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005109/en/

AITC announced three recent executive team promotions - Dave Balleweg, Wells Barlow and Humberto Ravelo. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dave Balleweg, a 30+ year professional with executive level leadership and independent consulting experience, has a successful track record across the full program lifecycle. Balleweg has expertly developed and executed capture plans, teaming strategy and marketing campaigns, established winning Capture, Business and Proposal Development organizations and implemented effective PMO and back office structures. He consistently exceeds performance goals and identifies value added resources to meet administrative objectives through efficient execution and utilization of personnel. Balleweg was promoted to Chief Growth Officer, which encompasses all AITC’s infrastructure that impacts operational growth and new business development activity.

COL (Ret.) Wells Barlow is a career Army officer with nearly 30 years of communications, command and control, IT and training systems experience and more than ten years in industry as a senior executive and business development manager with a variety of high tech companies such as SAIC, Carley Corporation, PAE and IDSI. He has nearly two decades of Department of Defense acquisition and program management experience involving complex IT programs. Barlow is results-oriented, providing solutions on time and within budget. He is successful in working with any organizational level at any size with divergent interests, coordinating complex issues, setting requirements, establishing goals, achieving desired outcomes and determining customer priorities. As Chief Programs Officer, Barlow will continue to oversee AITC’s programs especially with the U.S. Army.

Humberto Ravelo is a veteran with more than 30 years experience in the government and civilian sectors. Ravelo has diverse leadership skills, including extensive operations expertise, program management, and has worked as a design/systems engineer. He has more than 15 years of experience in Army-specific mission support, with an emphasis in training and simulation. Ravelo was promoted to Chief of Corporate Development.

"These promotions reflect our company's commitment to excellence," said David E. Gardner, CEO, AITC. "We have built a high performing team that requires we recruit, retain and recognize individuals for their leadership and contributions. Dave, Wells and Bert exemplify our company's highest standards of integrity and success. They're passionate team players that consistently develop new strategies that exceed clients' expectations while advancing our business. As we continue to evolve to a performance-based business model, they are aligned to propel the company forward to achieve its next phase of growth."

About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC):

AITC is an 8a minority and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business founded by former military information technology (IT) professionals. AITC assists government and private sector customers through design and implementation of innovative IT solutions drawing upon significant information technology systems, network, security and infrastructure experience to provide advisory services, program and project management, strategic planning, system deployment and technology implementation, as well as engineering, logistics and training support. AITC is a well renowned supplier and partner of the U.S. defense sector and has won several multi-million-dollar contract awards. AITC ensures customers’ goals are met by delivering quality technical solutions and superior client services. Visit www.aitcinc.com or contact Christa Santos at christa.santos@aitcinc.com for additional information.


© Business Wire 2020
