Advanced Imaging Society : Announces the 2019 Entertainment Technology Lumiere Awards

The Advanced Imaging Society (AIS), has announced details of its 10th Anniversary Entertainment Technology ceremony, which will be held October 28th, 2019.

The organization annually recognizes 10 outstanding technologies which have demonstrated both innovation and impact in advancing motion picture, television and nextgen content.

Previous honorees include, Walt Disney Studios, Apple, IBM Watson, Microsoft, GoPro, Cisco, Barco, Dolby Labs, Sony Pictures Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, Samsung, NVIDIA and other leaders.

The theme of this year’s luncheon is Inspire. “These honors have become the annual gathering of the most creative technology teams and products in Hollywood,” said Society President, Jim Chabin. “Along with the most inspired technologies this year, we will again recognize 10 Distinguished Leaders in Technology.” Previous honorees have included Victoria Alonso of Marvel, Alice Taylor of Walt Disney Studios, Sophia Velastigui of Microsoft, Nonny de la Pena of Emblematic Group, Carolina Giordina of The Hollywood Reporter, and Kristen Lauria of IBM Watson.

Entries must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. PT on August 29th on our website (www.theadvancedimagingsociety.com).

About the Advanced Imaging Society

The Advanced Imaging Society is a non-profit trade association whose members include major Hollywood studios and top technology companies. The mission of AIS is to advance the arts and technologies of HDR, AI, Game Engine, Cloud, Work Stations, RealTime Rendering, Content Security, Virtual Production, VR, AR and other entertainment technologies.

