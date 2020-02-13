Advanced Nutrients : Launches First-Ever Starter Kit to Make 20 Years of Innovation Accessible to Everyone

The Advanced Nutrients Starter Kit features a full fleet of award-winning nutrients that assist in unlocking the true genetic potential of the cannabis plant

Advanced Nutrients, a leading global nutrient company, is launching their first-ever Starter Kit for home cannabis growers new to the line and at-home hobbyists. This curated collection of award-winning nutrients is revolutionizing the homegrown cannabis space, affording new cultivators access to best-in-class products with a proven track record of success.

The Advanced Nutrients Starter Kit features a curated collection of the company’s most essential products, making it more convenient than ever to succeed in achieving a bountiful harvest.

“My mission has always been to make cannabis an acceptable and everyday part of healing humanity,” says BigMike Straumietis, CEO and Founder of Advanced Nutrients. “With the ongoing legalization efforts rolling out across the states, I am more excited than ever to witness the hard work of our community coming to fruition.

“Here’s the thing — growth is contingent upon adapting to a widening marketplace. I want to make sure that all growers have the same opportunity to heal themselves and others through cannabis, which is why I’ve developed a Starter Kit that makes cultivating easier than ever before.”

Growers can look forward to experiencing seven key nutrients in the feeding program ($199 retail value):

pH Perfect® Sensi Grow Part A&B : Advanced Nutrients’ two-part pH Perfect® Sensi Grow base nutrients prime plants for a profitable bloom phase. Both parts come complete with the company’s proprietary pH Perfect® Technology, which works around the clock to keep pH levels in their sweet spot.

pH Perfect® Sensi Bloom Part A&B : This two-part base nutrient system provides plants with comprehensive nutrition for promoting a bountiful bloom cycle. Growers can also depend on the same pH Perfect® Technology featured in Sensi Grow for a streamlined and seamless flowering phase.

Voodoo Juice : Growers rely on Voodoo Juice to feed their root zones with select strains of bacteria, specially chosen to promote the optimum vegetation cycle. Not only does a stronger root zone directly impact the grow cycle: the bacteria in this root mass expander also produces natural biostimulants that directly benefit the bloom phase.

B-52 : People take B vitamins when they're stressed or need a quick energy boost; similarly, professional growers give their plants B vitamins, especially during cloning, seedling phase, early growth, and bloom phase. B-52 contains an exclusive menu of B vitamins and other ingredients that reduce stress and allow the plant to focus its energy on bud production.

Bud Candy : Achieve sweeter buds with Bud Candy, the industry's leading horticultural carbohydrates formula. Advanced Nutrients' scientists identified the exact carbohydrates necessary to support a fruitful harvest, and added the crucial plant nutrient magnesium to bolster the formula's effectiveness.

Big Bud® : Big Bud is a technically advanced bloom phase supplement engineered to make growers happy at harvest time. It provides forms of the nutrients and L-amino acids that plants require during bloom phase. A longtime favorite of cannabis cup winners, Big Bud features premium ratios of phosphorus and potassium that are crucial for bloom phase growth and photosynthesis.

Overdrive®: Overdrive is a late-season bloom booster engineered for the last quarter of bloom phase. This popular Advanced Nutrients additive is carefully crafted to assist plants as they approach the end of their life cycle. When other growers' plants are slowing down, a bloom phase that includes Overdrive will be packing on weight.

The Advanced Nutrients Starter Kit is a comprehensive introduction to the brand that goes beyond the seven products found inside the box. When growers join the Advanced Nutrients community, they will enjoy exclusive access to the following resources for dedicated support around the clock:

100% Money Back Grower Guarantee

Grow Support Hotline

Starter Kit Recipe

BudLabs App

To locate an authorized retailer, please visit: https://www.advancednutrients.com/authorized-retailers/.

ABOUT ADVANCED NUTRIENTS

Advanced Nutrients is one of the fastest growing impact brands in the world. Founded in 1999, the company was the first to develop a complete nutrient system that unlocks the true genetic potential of the cannabis plant. Since its inception, the brand has introduced more than 50 innovations to the cultivation community, and continues to revolutionize the space through proprietary scientific discoveries. Today, Advanced Nutrients sells its premium line of nutrients in more than 104 countries, and employs a team of 25 cannabis-specific Ph.D. scientists across the globe. In December 2019, Advanced Nutrients launched Humanity Heroes, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help cultivate sustainable communities. The company headquarters are located in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit www.advancednutrients.com.

