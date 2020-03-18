|
Advanced Physical Therapy of Freehold Now In Network with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
03/18/2020 | 07:10pm GMT
FREEHOLD, N.J., March 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Physical Therapy (PT) of Freehold, a division of the renowned Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute, announced today that it is now a TIER 1 in-network provider with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon BCBSNJ). Advanced PT of Freehold is participating in all Horizon BCBSNJ medical plans including OMNIA℠ Health plans.
