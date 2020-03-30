Advanced Sterilization Products : Announces Protocol for Reprocessing of N95 Masks to Protect Healthcare Workers in the Battle Against COVID-19

- STERRAD® Systems can process up to 480 masks per machine daily and potentially triple the lifespan of much-needed N95 masks amid pandemic –

- Company thanks FDA for new guidance to expedite solutions in order to protect the public -

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), a global leader in infection prevention, announced today the company has qualified a new reprocessing protocol that can extend the lifespan of single-use N95 masks (respirators) utilizing STERRAD® Systems already available in most US hospitals and globally.

The evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a mass shortage of N95 masks for healthcare professionals around the world. ASP qualified a protocol for reprocessing select N95 masks so hospitals can triple the lifespan of the mask using the STERRAD® Sterilizers already in healthcare facilities today to reprocess up to 480 masks per STERRAD® Sterilizer machine daily to help healthcare professionals combat the spread of coronavirus.

“We are a company dedicated to keeping people safe, so we are proud to bring forth this new protocol to help extend the functionality of mission-essential N95 masks at this critical time,” said Dominic Ivankovich, President of ASP. “We are committed to provide support to the medical community and continue to work closely with them to implement this new protocol to help keep our HCP heroes safer as they remain at the front-lines in the battle against COVID-19.”

All ASP sterilization systems and disinfectant solutions have been tested against enveloped viruses, the family of viruses that includes coronavirus, and have been demonstrated to be efficacious against those viruses. ASP’s new qualified protocol uses technology already in place in most hospitals to now reprocess certain N95 masks.

“ASP feels responsible to help discover solutions that will aid frontline responders to remain safe in fighting back this pandemic,” said Jeremy Yarwood, Vice President Research & Development, ASP. “The new FDA guidance has allowed us go public with our qualified solution quickly so we can join the effort to overcome shortages of personal protection equipment for healthcare workers worldwide.”

Visit asp.com for complete and up-to-date information on PPE reprocessing, instructions for use of the N95 reprocessing protocol, and 8 Things to consider before reprocessing N95 masks/respirators.

