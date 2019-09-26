Advanced Urology : - The Largest Recruiter of Top Urologists in the Southeast

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Urology is eager to announce that its award-winning care team is growing by leaps and bounds.

Specializing in recruiting the nation's top board-certified surgeons and urological specialists, Advanced Urology has just hired ten new doctors to its team!

As Advanced Urology continues to make its services available to more metro Atlanta residents with a new office now open in Marietta, the team is happy to welcome aboard these rising stars:

Chirag Dave , MD Michael Funderburk , MD, FACS Jason Lomboy , MD Michael Nordsiek , DO Andy Ostrowski , MD Dhruti Patel , MD Rut Patel, MD David Qi, MD Vik Sabarwal , MD Moshe Shapiro , MD

When asked about what sets Advanced Urology apart, President and CEO Dr. Jitesh Patel states "It's simple – our people. We have the most talented, empathetic, and dedicated professionals to serve our patients. In addition, we offer innovative treatments, exceptional service, and superior outcomes. We have a very unique model to allow for efficient care and reduce the administrative burden on providers, creating a very rewarding environment for physicians to practice in."

Having earned the reputation of recruiting the largest class of top-rated urologists in the country, the team at Advanced Urology offers innovative medical services to cover a wide range of urological and reproductive conditions affecting both men and women. They also offer the most advanced surgical techniques available including HIFU, Aquablation, Urolift, Interstim and surgery performed with assistance from the Da Vinci Robot.

New patients can reach a care coordinator for Advanced Urology at 678-932-0902, via email at info@urologygeorgia.com, or may visit www.advancedurology.com for more information.

About Advanced Urology:

Advanced Urology is the leading center for urologic care in the Greater Atlanta area. We provide advanced medical care in a neighborly setting, offering our patients a unique blend of personalized attention, unparalleled availability and best-in-class treatment options. Each center is comprehensive with the convenience of everything in one location - physician offices, an ambulatory surgery center, digital imaging center, lab work, pathology, and specialized urologic testing. Our mission centers around the patient—understanding their anxieties, respecting their personal lives, and helping redefine their idea of a successful outcome. There are currently locations in Lawrenceville, Johns Creek, Snellville, Decatur, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, and now Marietta. For more information, please visit: www.advancedurology.com.

