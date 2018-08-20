Advanced Wound Care Market to 2025 - Global Analysis & Forecasts By Product, Wound Type, End-User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Advanced
Wound Care Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product,
Wound Type, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global advanced wound care market is expected to reach US$ 11,564.6
million in 2025 from US$ 8,181.9 million in 2017. The market is
estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2016-2025.
The growth of the advanced wound care market is primarily attributed to
the rise in the geriatric population over the years. The elderly
population is defined as group of people aged 65 and over. Population
ageing is poised to become one of the most significant social
transformations of the twenty-first century. According to the report of
United Nations, in 2017, there were approximately 962 million people
aged 60 or over across the globe, that consists of 13 per cent of the
global population.
Although, the lack of the reimbursement is hampering the market growth.
The reimbursement offered for the anti-microbial dressings is a major
concern. The current system of coverage and reimbursement in many cases
has resulted in severe underpayment to providers for the appropriate,
best-practice care of complex and chronic wounds. In addition, the
increasing medical tourism in emerging nations are likely to have a
positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
Global advanced wound care market, based on the product was segmented
into dressings, advanced wound devices, and advanced wound bioactives.
In 2017, the dressings segment held the largest share of the market, by
product. This segment is also expected to dominate due to the increased
demand for dressings and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate
during the coming years since the dressings provide better healing
properties. Advanced wound care treatments revolve around the principle
of moisture therapy, which provides moisture to the wound site to
encourage natural cell repair while giving the wound room to breathe.
Global advanced wound care market, based on the wound type was segmented
into ulcers, burns, trauma, surgical, and diabetic foot. In 2017, the
surgical segment held the largest share of the market, by wound type. In
addition, the surgical wound is also expected to grow at the fastest
rate during the coming years owing to factors such as, rising number of
surgical procedures, and increasing wounds due to the surgical
procedures.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Global Advanced Wound Care Market; Key Takeaways
3. Global Advanced Wound Care Market; Market Landscape
4. Global Advanced Wound Care Market; Key Market Dynamics
5. Advanced Wound Care Market; Global Analysis
6. Advanced Wound Care Market; Global Regulatory Scenario
7. Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis by Product
8. Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis by Wound Type
9. Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis by End-User
10. North America Advanced Wound Care Market Revenue and Forecasts to
2025
11. Europe Advanced Wound Care Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025
12. Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025
13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Advanced Wound Care Market Revenue and
Forecasts to 2025
14. South and Central America Advanced Wound Care Market Revenue and
Forecasts to 2025
15. Advanced Wound Care Market & Industry Landscape
16. Advanced Wound Care Market - Key Company Profiles
-
Smith & Nephew
-
Acelity L.P.
-
Braun Melsungen AG
-
Integra Lifesciences Corporation
-
ConvaTec
-
3M
-
MiMedx, Inc.
-
Mlnlycke Health Care
-
Paul Hartmann AG
-
Cardinal Health, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zd86wd/advanced_wound?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005568/en/