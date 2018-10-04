Log in
Advancements TV Series to Attend Blockchain Shift Conference in Miami Oct. 11-12

0
10/04/2018 | 05:30am CEST

- Advancements with Ted Danson is proud to be represented at an upcoming educational event in Miami's Wynwood district
- Blockchain Shift Conference in Miami FL Oct. 11-12

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2018 / Advancements with Ted Danson is proud to be represented at an upcoming educational event in Miami's Wynwood district. Blockchain Shift will be presenting a two-day conference on October 11th and 12th, to discuss the latest policies, technologies, and platforms related to blockchain and cryptocurrency. The information from this event will be re?ected throughout a two-part series on blockchain advancements, scheduled for broadcast 1QTR, 2019. Check your local listings for more information.

Image: https://marketersmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/416646-thumb-500x244.jpg
Exploring developments in blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions

''Events like Blockchain Shift are crucial for the growth of this industry through its forti?cation of knowledge and networking opportunities,'' said Michael Devine, senior producer for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Blockchain Shift Miami:

Blockchain Shift is a one-of-a-kind event in the world of blockchain. The event will take place next week in Miami and aims to put the region at the center of the buzz about blockchain, financial technology (fintech) and crypto currencies. Our core mission is to raise awareness and educate the world on the power of this transformative technology.

Blockchain Shift will welcome a diverse group of distinguished thought leaders and experts, including crypto and institutional investors, bankers, attorneys, government officials, service providers, as well as representatives of blockchain architected startups, projects working on tokenizing real assets (such as real estate, music and art), as well as valuable enterprise companies for an unparalleled series of discussions and networking opportunities.

Blockchain technology brings a fundamental change in the approach to how companies conduct business and will forever alter industries globally. With thousands of applications, it promises a tectonic shift in technology development and our daily lives. For more information, visit https://blockchainshift.io/

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

The Advancements series is an information-based educational show, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.

Backed by experts in various ?elds, and a team dedicated to education, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend. For more info, please visit: http://advancementstv.com

Contact Info:

Name: Mike Valdez-Fauli
Email: mvaldesfauli@parkcapital.io
Organization: BlockchainShift.io
Address: 1111 Lincoln Road, Suite 800, Miami Beach, FL 33139, United States
Phone: +1-305-615-1111

For more information, please visit https://blockchainshift.io

SOURCE: BlockchainShift.io


© Accesswire 2018
