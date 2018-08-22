Advancements in Time-of-flight Image Sensors, Brain-to-vehicle Interface, Haptics, Noise Cancellation, LiDAR, and Self-healing Tires, 2018 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Advancements
in Time-of-flight Image Sensors, Brain-to-vehicle Interface, Haptics,
Noise Cancellation, LiDAR, and Self-healing Tires" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Mobility Technology TOE highlights advancements in time-of-flight
image sensors, brain-to-vehicle interfaces, haptics, LiDAR, noise
cancellation, tugs and ferries, self-healing tires, and de-icing
coatings.
The purpose of the Mobility Technology TechVision Opportunity Engine
(TOE) is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in
self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only
technically significant, but potentially offering commercial value. Each
monthly TOE provides subscribers valuable descriptions and analyses of
10 noteworthy innovations.
The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium and
heavy). Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters and railway
locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of
the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines,
turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as
well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors--seating and
displays, advanced materials--as for body/chassis, wireless
connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so
much attention.
The A&T TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which
organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing
for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis, and provides
valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Time-of-flight Image Sensor Enhances Automotive Safety
-
Brain-to-vehicle Interface for Smarter Driving
-
Mid-air Haptics for Convenient Control of Infotainment Systems
-
360 Degree Viewing Solution for Autonomous Vehicles
-
Noise Cancellation Technology to Reduce Unwanted External Sound in
Vehicles
-
Sustainable and Efficient Ship-handling Tug for Harbors
-
Commercial Fuel Cell Ferry to be Launched in 2019
-
Permanent Self-healing Tire for Cars
-
Spray-on Coating that Prevents Ice Build Up
-
Nano-enhanced Adhesive to Bind Dissimilar Substrates
-
