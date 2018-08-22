Log in
Advancements in Time-of-flight Image Sensors, Brain-to-vehicle Interface, Haptics, Noise Cancellation, LiDAR, and Self-healing Tires, 2018 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/22/2018 | 08:39pm CEST

The "Advancements in Time-of-flight Image Sensors, Brain-to-vehicle Interface, Haptics, Noise Cancellation, LiDAR, and Self-healing Tires" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Mobility Technology TOE highlights advancements in time-of-flight image sensors, brain-to-vehicle interfaces, haptics, LiDAR, noise cancellation, tugs and ferries, self-healing tires, and de-icing coatings.

The purpose of the Mobility Technology TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant, but potentially offering commercial value. Each monthly TOE provides subscribers valuable descriptions and analyses of 10 noteworthy innovations.

The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium and heavy). Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors--seating and displays, advanced materials--as for body/chassis, wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention.

The A&T TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis, and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Time-of-flight Image Sensor Enhances Automotive Safety
  2. Brain-to-vehicle Interface for Smarter Driving
  3. Mid-air Haptics for Convenient Control of Infotainment Systems
  4. 360 Degree Viewing Solution for Autonomous Vehicles
  5. Noise Cancellation Technology to Reduce Unwanted External Sound in Vehicles
  6. Sustainable and Efficient Ship-handling Tug for Harbors
  7. Commercial Fuel Cell Ferry to be Launched in 2019
  8. Permanent Self-healing Tire for Cars
  9. Spray-on Coating that Prevents Ice Build Up
  10. Nano-enhanced Adhesive to Bind Dissimilar Substrates
  11. Industry Contact

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t9h8q5/advancements_in?w=4


