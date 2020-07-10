Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Advancing the Value of Affinity Programs – Advancea LLC Acquires Minnesota Based Business AdvantEdge Inc, Expanding Affinity Program and Services.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Advancea, LLC announced today the acquisition of Minnesota based Business AdvantEdge Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1999, Business AdvantEdge was originally formed to serve trade associations and their members as a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO). Today, Business AdvantEdge, along with its industry partners, serves tens of thousands of SMB entities and has greatly expanded its affinity programs in scale and diversity. Fortune 500 suppliers and other key business partners recognize that the GPO model allows them cost-effective access to a broad base of small-to-medium customers, translating into volume discounts and other valuable benefits for members.

Mary Hazzard, President of Business AdvantEdge, will work closely with the Advancea management team to ensure a seamless transition. “Advancea and its team bring a new level of technology that will support our customers and vendors,” states Hazzard, “in addition to other solutions that are cutting edge. We are thrilled to see what synergies develop as a result!”

“We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to build and grow the Business AdvantEdge brand as a division of Advancea. Mary has developed strong relationships with top-tier suppliers that complement the existing Advancea portfolio very well and help us accomplish our goal of advancing the value of our affinity programs for our association clients and their members.” – Lucas McCann, CEO of Advancea

About Advancea, LLC

Advancea is a unique association advisory firm specializing in helping our clients form engaging and successful relationships with their members. The firm's focus is affinity programs, technology solutions, and consulting for associations and groups who want to elevate the value of their organization for their members or constituents.

Headquartered in the Washington, DC area, Advancea is committed to helping our clients reach their goals while leaning heavily on our values of trust, innovation, collaboration, and leadership. The team collectively has over 30 years of experience, bringing client organizations together with valuable solutions for their members.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Deploys Remote Phy TechnologyOver 200 Virgin Media customers in Coventry will benefit from increased reliability and capacity thanks to the first commercial...
PU
10:31aJULY 10, 2020 &NDASH; CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED : ShoreCan and Essar Mauritius Extend Backstop Date
PU
10:31aBIOSTOCK : Aptahem comments on the new Covid-19 project
AQ
10:31aLINDSAY : Investor Presentation - July 2020
PU
10:31aIH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 22 of 2020 - Regulatory Relief to Dampen the Effects of Covid-19 - Amendment in Prudential Regulations for Housing Finance HF-9
PU
10:31aFROM CLASSROOM TO CLOUD : Resources to Facilitate a Smooth Transition Online
PU
10:31aCME GROUP : Foundation Awards Over $1 Million in Grants to Further Support Education Initiatives Across Chicago
PR
10:31aCatering Services Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of Online Catering to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:31aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Data Center Management Services Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over USD 40 Billion
BU
10:31aPENN NATIONAL GAMING : Reopens Plainridge Park Casino and Hollywood Casino Bangor
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
3ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
4NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group