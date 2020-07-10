Advancing the Value of Affinity Programs – Advancea LLC Acquires Minnesota Based Business AdvantEdge Inc, Expanding Affinity Program and Services.

Advancea, LLC announced today the acquisition of Minnesota based Business AdvantEdge Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1999, Business AdvantEdge was originally formed to serve trade associations and their members as a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO). Today, Business AdvantEdge, along with its industry partners, serves tens of thousands of SMB entities and has greatly expanded its affinity programs in scale and diversity. Fortune 500 suppliers and other key business partners recognize that the GPO model allows them cost-effective access to a broad base of small-to-medium customers, translating into volume discounts and other valuable benefits for members.

Mary Hazzard, President of Business AdvantEdge, will work closely with the Advancea management team to ensure a seamless transition. “Advancea and its team bring a new level of technology that will support our customers and vendors,” states Hazzard, “in addition to other solutions that are cutting edge. We are thrilled to see what synergies develop as a result!”

“We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to build and grow the Business AdvantEdge brand as a division of Advancea. Mary has developed strong relationships with top-tier suppliers that complement the existing Advancea portfolio very well and help us accomplish our goal of advancing the value of our affinity programs for our association clients and their members.” – Lucas McCann, CEO of Advancea

About Advancea, LLC

Advancea is a unique association advisory firm specializing in helping our clients form engaging and successful relationships with their members. The firm's focus is affinity programs, technology solutions, and consulting for associations and groups who want to elevate the value of their organization for their members or constituents.

Headquartered in the Washington, DC area, Advancea is committed to helping our clients reach their goals while leaning heavily on our values of trust, innovation, collaboration, and leadership. The team collectively has over 30 years of experience, bringing client organizations together with valuable solutions for their members.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005310/en/