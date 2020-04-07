Advantage Capital : Solar Partners Completes Equity Financing With Delaware River Solar

Advantage Capital continues to provide needed tax-advantaged capital for small to mid-sized commercial, utility and community solar projects.

Advantage Capital Solar Partners III, LLC has completed the solar investment tax credit financing of five community solar projects sited across New York state totaling 15 megawatts in generating capacity. The projects operate under New York’s Community Distributed Generation program and together generate approximately 18 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually, or enough energy to power the equivalent of 2,200 homes.

"Advantage Capital is pleased to have partnered with Delaware River Solar, New York’s leading greenfield community solar developer, in order to accommodate a successful closing,” stated Carl Weatherley-White, managing director and head of renewable energy at Advantage Capital. “By supporting their continued growth in the community solar market, we’re able to further extend local access to clean energy and provide our investors with predictable, stable returns.”

About Advantage Capital

Advantage Capital provides financing to established and emerging companies located in communities underserved by conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $3 billion in companies from a diverse array of industry sectors and has helped support more than 50,000 jobs. Advantage Capital Solar Partners has a successful three-year track record providing capital to solar entrepreneurs. Learn more at www.advantagecap.com, or via Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Delaware River Solar

Delaware River Solar LLC is a solar company focused on building and operating community solar projects located across New York State (interconnecting directly with New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric (RGE)) in order to provide clean, locally produced solar power to communities. For more information, please visit www.delawareriversolar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Advantage Capital is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The information in this release is not intended to be an advertisement concerning investment advisory services or an offer to buy or sell securities of any type. Advantage Capital is an equal opportunity provider.

The investments and portfolio companies referenced in this release represent only a sample of companies that have received investment capital from Advantage Capital-related entities. For a complete list of such companies, please see our website at advantagecap.com. It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities highlighted herein or contained in any other information provided by Advantage Capital. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

