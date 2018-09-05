Advantage Home Care, a Leading Provider of Home-Based Care, Partners With TEAM Services Group

TEAM Services Group (“TEAM”), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors V
and V SBIC, LP (“Alpine”), announced today that it has partnered with
Advantage Home Care, which was formerly the unskilled care division of
Advantage Nursing Services.
Advantage Home Care, based in St. Louis, MO, was founded in 1980 and has
been providing quality home care to clients for nearly 40 years.
Advantage proudly delivers an array of services, often through family
caregivers, to help clients achieve their personal goals through
supportive care that promotes greater independence and choice. Advantage
provides both non-medical services to clients receiving traditional home
support, and fiscal intermediary services that allow individuals with
disabilities and their families to utilize consumer directed services
(CDS) and hire caregivers of their own choosing. Advantage currently
operates in Illinois and Missouri, where it has earned a reputation as
one of the best home care providers in the area.
TEAM Services Group provides household employment and home care
solutions across all 50 states. TEAM believes in the value of
self-direction – allowing individuals and families to work with who they
want in their homes – and therefore aims to facilitate choice and
independence, delivered with the highest standards of quality and
security.
Advantage will operate within TEAM’s platform called TEAM Public Choices
(TPC). TPC focuses exclusively on serving clients through Medicaid and
other state-sponsored disability programs. Both Advantage and TPC have
sterling reputations for reliable, best-in-class services, and are
committed to helping people with disabilities remain safe and
independent in the comfort of their own homes.
“We are thrilled to begin this great partnership,” said John Bosen,
President of Advantage. “Our company cultures have focused on creating
an environment driven by integrity, caring, commitment, compassion,
excellence and trust. This link in service and philosophy drives us and
gives me great confidence in our ability to expand the collective impact
we can have on the communities we serve.”
“The opportunity to join forces with Advantage is very exciting,” said
Josh Greenberg, CEO of TEAM. “Advantage’s well-respected and experienced
leadership team has established a vibrant culture of excellence, and
TEAM shares the same passion for helping our clients live better lives
through quality care. Our organizations are already driving impressive
results, but the future potential that this partnership creates is
boundless.”
B.C.
Ziegler and Co. represented Advantage on the sell-side.
About Advantage Home Care
Advantage is a home care agency that provides both non-medical services
to clients receiving traditional home supports, and also fiscal
intermediary services that facilitate self-directed care programs –
allowing individuals to hire caregivers of their own choosing. Advantage
helps clients achieve their personal goals through supportive care that
promotes greater independence and choice, and currently operates in
Missouri and Illinois.
About TEAM Public Choices
TEAM Public Choices is a leading facilitator of caregiver supports for
people with disabilities and the elderly, with an emphasis on empowering
self-direction and consumer choice. TPC allows individuals to receive
care in settings of their own choosing, leading to lower costs, better
health outcomes, and better quality of life. TPC currently operates in
20 states. For more information, visit http://www.teampublicchoices.com.
About Alpine Investors
Alpine is a values-driven private equity firm with a mission to build
enduring companies by working with, learning from and developing
exceptional people. Alpine specializes in lower middle-market companies
in the software, online and business services industries. For more
information, visit http://www.alpine-investors.com/.
Talk with us @alpineinvestsf, LinkedIn,
Facebook.
