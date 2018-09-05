Advantage Home Care, a Leading Provider of Home-Based Care, Partners With TEAM Services Group

TEAM Services Group (“TEAM”), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors V and V SBIC, LP (“Alpine”), announced today that it has partnered with Advantage Home Care, which was formerly the unskilled care division of Advantage Nursing Services.

Advantage Home Care, based in St. Louis, MO, was founded in 1980 and has been providing quality home care to clients for nearly 40 years. Advantage proudly delivers an array of services, often through family caregivers, to help clients achieve their personal goals through supportive care that promotes greater independence and choice. Advantage provides both non-medical services to clients receiving traditional home support, and fiscal intermediary services that allow individuals with disabilities and their families to utilize consumer directed services (CDS) and hire caregivers of their own choosing. Advantage currently operates in Illinois and Missouri, where it has earned a reputation as one of the best home care providers in the area.

TEAM Services Group provides household employment and home care solutions across all 50 states. TEAM believes in the value of self-direction – allowing individuals and families to work with who they want in their homes – and therefore aims to facilitate choice and independence, delivered with the highest standards of quality and security.

Advantage will operate within TEAM’s platform called TEAM Public Choices (TPC). TPC focuses exclusively on serving clients through Medicaid and other state-sponsored disability programs. Both Advantage and TPC have sterling reputations for reliable, best-in-class services, and are committed to helping people with disabilities remain safe and independent in the comfort of their own homes.

“We are thrilled to begin this great partnership,” said John Bosen, President of Advantage. “Our company cultures have focused on creating an environment driven by integrity, caring, commitment, compassion, excellence and trust. This link in service and philosophy drives us and gives me great confidence in our ability to expand the collective impact we can have on the communities we serve.”

“The opportunity to join forces with Advantage is very exciting,” said Josh Greenberg, CEO of TEAM. “Advantage’s well-respected and experienced leadership team has established a vibrant culture of excellence, and TEAM shares the same passion for helping our clients live better lives through quality care. Our organizations are already driving impressive results, but the future potential that this partnership creates is boundless.”

B.C. Ziegler and Co. represented Advantage on the sell-side.

About Advantage Home Care

Advantage is a home care agency that provides both non-medical services to clients receiving traditional home supports, and also fiscal intermediary services that facilitate self-directed care programs – allowing individuals to hire caregivers of their own choosing. Advantage helps clients achieve their personal goals through supportive care that promotes greater independence and choice, and currently operates in Missouri and Illinois.

About TEAM Public Choices

TEAM Public Choices is a leading facilitator of caregiver supports for people with disabilities and the elderly, with an emphasis on empowering self-direction and consumer choice. TPC allows individuals to receive care in settings of their own choosing, leading to lower costs, better health outcomes, and better quality of life. TPC currently operates in 20 states. For more information, visit http://www.teampublicchoices.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a values-driven private equity firm with a mission to build enduring companies by working with, learning from and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in lower middle-market companies in the software, online and business services industries. For more information, visit http://www.alpine-investors.com/.

Talk with us @alpineinvestsf, LinkedIn, Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005937/en/