Advantasure Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification

08/27/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

Glen Allen, VA, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Advantasure, a provider of innovative digital health plan solutions, today announced that several key company systems have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST®.  

Data and information security management is a critical function in enabling the company to protect the data and personal information of Advantasure and its clients. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Advantasure products have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements.  

This achievement places Advantasure in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls. 

“The Healthcare industry is a primary target for Cyber Attacks and continuous maturity of the Information Security program is vital,” said Wallace Dalrymple, Chief Information Security Officer at Advantasure. “As Cyber Attacks continue to evolve in sophistication, adopting a Security Risk Framework such as the HITRUST CSF enables the business to implement a more proactive and comprehensive plan to protecting information assets.”  

 

About Advantasure  

Advantasure is a healthcare technology product and business process services company that improves the performance of health plans and provider organizations in the delivery of government healthcare programs. Through a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, Advantasure enables clients to lower administrative costs, increase reimbursement accuracy and improve the quality of care for their members. Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, Advantasure also has an office in Southfield, MI and more than 800 employees. For more information, visit Advantasure.com. 

Lisa Bond Brewer
Advantasure
517-648-9678
lisa.brewer@emergentholdingsinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
