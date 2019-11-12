Advantasure, Inc., a subsidiary of the Blue Cross, Blue Shield Network of Michigan, acquires Government Works healthcare asset

Government Works, Inc. has concluded the sale of its proprietary Gateway asset to ikaSystems Corp., d/b/a Advantasure, Inc., for an undisclosed amount. “We’re excited about this acquisition because it further positions us as an industry-leading, healthcare technology solutions company,” said Jamie Wells, president of Advantasure. “Having Gateway as part of our product suite allows Advantasure to simplify the enrollment eligibility process for clients, which helps them build their Medicare membership.” Per Krishna Ika, President and CEO of Government Works, this acquisition further positions Advantasure as an industry-leading, healthcare technology solutions company enabling real-time eligibility checking against CMS’ enrollment database, making it a differentiating component of Advantasure’s enrollment solutions.

Advantasure is a subsidiary of the Blue Cross, Blue Shield Network of Michigan. Government Works is also a leading provider of high-quality information technology solutions to federal and state government agencies as well as commercial Health Plans. Government Works has experience in working with various civilian and defense departments and agencies, such as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), Veteran Affairs (VA), Air Force, Army, Navy, Department of Defense and Army National Guard, Department of Justice, Department of Interior, Department of Energy, Defense Intelligence Systems Agency and many Medicare and commercial plans. In his latest venture in a series of entrepreneurial successes, Krishna Ika is the President and CEO of Brainwave Science, Inc., – the inventor and developer of its proprietary iCognative® technology that serves global national security and law enforcement community in elimination of torture from the process of investigations. Government Works, Inc. President, Krishna Ika, is a Founding Partner and Board Member of RxAdvance Corp – an innovative Pharmacy Benefit Management company targeting an addressable market of $840 billion, which includes the $370 billion now covered by existing pharmaceutical benefits managers (PBMs), an additional $120 billion that is spent on specialty drugs and $350 billion in what the company terms avoidable drug-impacted medical costs.

About Government Works, Inc.

Founded in 2002, Government Works is an established provider of healthcare management solutions, IT services, and acquisition support to federal, state, and local governments, as well as to leading healthcare organizations around the country. As Federal Contractor Government Works has a breadth of experience, providing products and services to numerous U.S. Federal government departments, to name a few The Department of the Army, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of the Interior, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, General Services Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Commerce, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, National Guard Bureau and Defense Information Systems Agency.

