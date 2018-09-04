Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Advantech : Accelerates Video Processing from Edge Contribution to Cloud Distribution at IBC 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:12am CEST

Advantech will be showcasing their new products in IBC booth 11.C32, September 14th to 18th, 2018 in Amsterdam.

For more information and to book an appointment, please contact video.solutions@advantech.com or
visit www.video-acceleration.com.

About Advantech

Video Solutions Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech VEGA Video Platforms and PCIe Adapters are designed to boost video infrastructure performance from acquisition to distribution at the lowest power budget while fully complying with the media industry needs. By providing access to the latest 4K/8K UHD video processing and IP media technologies on commercial-off-the-shelf IT platforms we accelerate the deployment of next-generation, open and more efficient video solutions across a wide range of applications from broadcast encoding and high-density OTT transcoding to cloud, mobile and 360° video. Advantech's standard portfolio can be tailored to meet a range of system requirements, significantly reducing time-to-market effort for our customers. Contact video.solutions@advantech.com or visit www.video-acceleration.com.

###


Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 02:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:32aDMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of August 2018
PU
05:31aETHOCA : Wins Three Honors at Australian Fraud Awards 2018
BU
05:27aWISR : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr Chris Whitehead
PU
05:22aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 31/8/18 - $1.0727
PU
05:22aFORTESCUE METALS : Students gets into the swing of it with Fortescue’s annual hockey carnivals
PU
05:08aTAHOE RESOURCES : Guatemala court confirms suspension of Tahoe mining licenses
RE
05:02aGITI TIRE : Introduces Ambassador Program for Passionate Drivers
PU
05:02aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : New aptX Adaptive Designed to Bring Dynamic Next-Gen Premium Wireless Audio Experiences
PU
05:02aLETTER FROM THE CEO : Are You Ready for 5G?
PU
04:54aJD COM : Chinese billionaire's attorneys say he's unlikely to face charges after Minneapolis arrest
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : More effective shingles vaccine may be in short supply at area pharmacies
2U.S. oil prices rise as Gulf platforms shut ahead of hurricane
3AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL INC : AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL : Freshman Tyson Campbell growing on the..
4ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED : ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Smiths rebuffs ICU's latest offer for medical division ..
5MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : New CEO and Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.