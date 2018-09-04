Advantech : Accelerates Video Processing from Edge Contribution to Cloud Distribution at IBC 2018

Advantech will be showcasing their new products in IBC booth 11.C32, September 14th to 18th, 2018 in Amsterdam.

For more information and to book an appointment, please contact video.solutions@advantech.com or

visit www.video-acceleration.com.

About Advantech



Video Solutions Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech VEGA Video Platforms and PCIe Adapters are designed to boost video infrastructure performance from acquisition to distribution at the lowest power budget while fully complying with the media industry needs. By providing access to the latest 4K/8K UHD video processing and IP media technologies on commercial-off-the-shelf IT platforms we accelerate the deployment of next-generation, open and more efficient video solutions across a wide range of applications from broadcast encoding and high-density OTT transcoding to cloud, mobile and 360° video. Advantech's standard portfolio can be tailored to meet a range of system requirements, significantly reducing time-to-market effort for our customers. Contact video.solutions@advantech.com or visit www.video-acceleration.com.

