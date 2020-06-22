Advantech : Introduces High-Performance 3.5” SBC MIO-5393 with 9th Gen. Intel® Xeon®/Core™ for Applications in Demanding Environments

June 15, 2020, Taipei, Taiwan - Advantech, a leading global provider of IoT systems and embedded platforms, is pleased to announce the latest 3.5' SBC MIO-5393 powered by 9th Gen. Intel® Xeon®/Core™. Featuring a compact 146 x 102 mm (5.78 x 4.01 in) design, this single board computer offers impressive I/O functionality and domain-focused features like CAN bus. Advantech's small form-factor design functions in broad operating temperature ranges (-40 ~ 85 °C / -40 ~ 185 °F), making it an excellent choice for diverse applications that require high processing speeds-including military defense micro-servers, AOI machines, passenger information systems, and outdoor kiosks.

High-performance Computing and Rapid NVMe Storage





Advantech's platform is the first 3.5' SBC to feature the latest 9th Gen. Intel® Xeon®/Core™ with six core computing power. This new generation SBC doubles USB speed by utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps). Using a built-in Gen9LP graphics engine, MIO-5393 supports three simultaneous displays with 48bits LVDS (eDP optional), HDMI (up to 4k @ 30Hz), and DisplayPort (up to 4k @ 60Hz). MIO-5393 supports up to 32GB/64GB* memory size dual-channel DDR4 2400MHz. Advantech's platform features M.2 M-Key 2280 slot for supporting NVMe/PCIE Gen3x4 high-speed PCIe SSD storage. MIO-5393 capacitates a high data rate for computing and storage, making it an excellent solution for diverse applications demanding performance in a compact 3.5' form factor.

Innovative Thermal Design Supports Wide Operating Temperatures





Advantech's MIO-5393 features the innovative Quadro Flow Cooling System (QFCS) thermal solution for excellent temperature management. This advanced high-efficiency cooling solution facilitates extreme computing performance. This thin and light thermal solution features a silent operating smart fan, enabling CPU heavy loading without throttling at 60 °C (140 °F). MIO-5393 utilizes two different TDP (45W/25W) SKUs with active coolers or passive heatsinks to support operations in harsh temperatures (-40 ~ 85 °C / -40 ~ 185 °F). Advantech's advanced thermal-solution leverages four symmetrical screw holes around the CPU to dramatically lower thermal resistance and dissipate heat quickly. Advantech's 3.5' SBC effectively solves the temperature and thermal issues confronting outdoor kiosks, railways, and crucial factory environments.

Domain-Focused I/O Facilitates Flexible Expansion





MIO-5393's built-in iManager 3.0 is based on Advantech's EIO-201 embedded controller. iManager 3.0 integrates power sequence control to improve reliability and enable GPIO, hardware monitoring, smart fan control, and watchdog timer functions. iManager 3.0 also supports domain-focused features like high-speed RS-232/422/485 up to 1Mbps, I²C (100kb/400kb/1Mb), and CANBus. MIO-5393 facilitates two M.2 expansions: E-Key for WiFi+BT wireless module/AI acceleration cards, and B-Key for 3G/LTE modules/SATA SSD, (option to M-key for NVMe/PCIex4 SSD). Additionally, Advantech's MIO extension interface provides 4 x PCIe x1/DDI/USB/LPC/SMBus connectivity for vertically-focused or customized expansion. For example, MIO-5393 supports MIOe-260 I/O modules and provides additional 2 x GbE, 8 x UART, 4 x USB, and isolated 2 x CAN bus, 1x miniPCIe socket, and 1x M.2 B-key socket. This diverse and expansive I/O capacity is suitable for factory-based AGV or CNC automation and medical applications.

Featuring Value-Added Software and Cloud-Based Manageability





MIO-5393 provides ready-to-use Windows 10 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS images as well as iManager software API and SUSI utility. Advantech's WISE-DeviceOn, an IoT device operations and management software, makes it easy to integrate, visualize, operate, and manage industrial IoT devices through a public or private cloud. WISE-DeviceOn's easy-to-use interface enables users to monitor device health, enjoy real-time control over power on/off, troubleshoot, and perform updates over-the-air (OTA); on-site and remotely.

*supported 64GB with selected SO-DIMM modules