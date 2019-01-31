Advantech : Launches Modular Data Collection Gateway for Edge IoT Applications

Taipei, Taiwan, January 2019 - Advantech, a leading provider of automation technology, is pleased to announce the release of its WISE-710 data gateway. Powered by an NXP® i.MX 6 DualLite processor and equipped with 2 x GbE, 3 x COM, 4 x digital inputs/outputs, 1 x micro USB, and 1 x micro SD, WISE-710 provides the ideal solution for connecting legacy equipment to new mesh networks. Aimed at harsh industrial environments as well as in-cabinet applications with limited space, the WISE-710 terminal features a compact form factor (100 x 70 x 36 mm/3.93 x 2.75 x 1.41 in) and wide operating temperature range (-20 ~ 55 °C/-4 ~ 131 °F). To enable remote management, WISE-710 supports a wide range of Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G/LTE, and NB-IoT wireless modules that facilitate long-distance data transmissions, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and real-time communication. Considering the importance of cyber security amid the rise of the IoT, the WISE-710 terminal is also embedded with a Microchip ATECC508A security chip that provides ultra-secure hardware-based protection and security for cloud service data operations. Finally, unlike standard data gateways, WISE-710 implements a modular design that allows the terminal to be integrated with various I/O expansion modules (8 x analog inputs + 4 x digital inputs and 4 x RTD inputs + 4 x thermocouple channels) to satisfy diverse application requirements.