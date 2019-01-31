Advantech : Launches Modular Data Collection Gateway for Edge IoT Applications

Taipei, Taiwan, January 2019 - Advantech, a leading provider of automation technology, is pleased to announce the release of its WISE-710 data gateway. Powered by an NXP® i.MX 6 DualLite processor and equipped with 2 x GbE, 3 x COM, 4 x digital inputs/outputs, 1 x micro USB, and 1 x micro SD, WISE-710 provides the ideal solution for connecting legacy equipment to new mesh networks. Aimed at harsh industrial environments as well as in-cabinet applications with limited space, the WISE-710 terminal features a compact form factor (100 x 70 x 36 mm/3.93 x 2.75 x 1.41 in) and wide operating temperature range (-20 ~ 55 °C/-4 ~ 131 °F). To enable remote management, WISE-710 supports a wide range of Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G/LTE, and NB-IoT wireless modules that facilitate long-distance data transmissions, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and real-time communication. Considering the importance of cyber security amid the rise of the IoT, the WISE-710 terminal is also embedded with a Microchip ATECC508A security chip that provides ultra-secure hardware-based protection and security for cloud service data operations. Finally, unlike standard data gateways, WISE-710 implements a modular design that allows the terminal to be integrated with various I/O expansion modules (8 x analog inputs + 4 x digital inputs and 4 x RTD inputs + 4 x thermocouple channels) to satisfy diverse application requirements.
Disclaimer
ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 11:08:04 UTC