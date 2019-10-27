Advantech : Launches UNO-247 Fanless Entry-Level Edge Gateway for IT Applications

Taipei, Taiwan, October 2019 - Advantech, a leading provider of industrial computing platforms, is pleased to announce the UNO-247 - a fanless entry-level IoT edge gateway aimed at information technology (IT) applications. Equipped with an Intel® Celeron J3455 processor, comprehensive I/O ports, and VGA and HDMI display interfaces, UNO-247 is designed to deliver high-performance computing at a competitive price. To ensure flexible configuration and easy deployment for diverse industries, the system I/O includes 4 x USB, 2 x GigaLAN, 4 x RS-2485, and 2 x RS-485 ports, as well as dual mPCIe slots for integrating various Wi-Fi/LTE modules. The fanless design reduces the accumulation of dust and foreign contaminants in harsh environments, while the threaded DC jack enables locking to prevent unexpected power disconnections or interruptions. Overall, the UNO-247 provides a reliable edge gateway solution that can be configured according to specific applications, such as factory automation and environment monitoring.