Advantech : MIO-5850 Domain Focused 3.5” SBC with Rugged Design

Abundant I/O Connectivity for E2I IoT Applications
MIO-5850 is designed to fulfill a variety of vertical application needs and adopts a rich array of I/O interface including: 3 GbE ports, 1 x CAN Bus with 15KV isolation, 1 x USB3.0, 5 x USB2.0, 4 x COM ports, and 16-bit GPIO. For extra expansion, MIO-5850 supports 1 x full-size miniPCIe, 1 x mSATA, and an optional M.2 E-key. These allow various peripheral modules like WiFi, 3G/LTE, and additional storage to expand functionality. MIO-5850 can operate under wide temperature settings ranging from -40~85°C, making it an ideal solution for use in rugged and harsh environments such as factory automation, railways, outdoor signage, and kiosks (wide temperature SKU scheduled to phase in Sept. 2018).
