Advantech : MIO-5850 Domain Focused 3.5” SBC with Rugged Design

08/23/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

Abundant I/O Connectivity for E2I IoT Applications

MIO-5850 is designed to fulfill a variety of vertical application needs and adopts a rich array of I/O interface including: 3 GbE ports, 1 x CAN Bus with 15KV isolation, 1 x USB3.0, 5 x USB2.0, 4 x COM ports, and 16-bit GPIO. For extra expansion, MIO-5850 supports 1 x full-size miniPCIe, 1 x mSATA, and an optional M.2 E-key. These allow various peripheral modules like WiFi, 3G/LTE, and additional storage to expand functionality. MIO-5850 can operate under wide temperature settings ranging from -40~85°C, making it an ideal solution for use in rugged and harsh environments such as factory automation, railways, outdoor signage, and kiosks (wide temperature SKU scheduled to phase in Sept. 2018).

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 16:06:05 UTC
