Advantech : and Acronis Sign Global Distribution Agreement for Enhanced IoT Cyber Protection

09/26/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

Advantech Co. Ltd. (TWSE stock code: 2395), an innovator in intelligent systems development, is thrilled to announce its global distribution agreement with Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection.

Since a system and software bundling collaboration agreement in 2011, the two companies aggressively developed integrated solutions for the industrial field and have now agreed to extend their strategic partnership into distribution- using Acronis' complete range of innovative cyber protection solutions in order to accommodate growing market demand.

For years, Advantech has equipped its devices with WISE-PaaS software that includes Acronis cyber protection technology. Advantech will further cooperate with Acronis to integrate its backup offerings into WISE-PaaS/DeviceOn-the leading solution for device management and co-design-to deliver Acronis solutions built into Advantech boards, systems, and an OPAL-enabled backup option working specifically with SQFlash, Advantech's own brand of SSDs.

According to Advantech Embedded IoT President Miller Chang, 'Advantech has had great experiences cooperating with Acronis and we believe that their products are perfect for filling the demand for quality cyber protection in the industrial field. Acronis is a global leader in cyber protection. With this global distribution agreement, Advantech customers will reap the benefits of Acronis product quality and Advantech's worldwide services.'

Acronis' cyber protection solutions hit their mark by addressing the five vectors of cyber protection-safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS). This puts Acronis solution users in the unique and advantageous position of having data that is not only secure, but also easily accessible and recoverable.

Acronis' Founder and CEO, Serguei Beloussov, issued the following statement: 'We are excited to take our collaboration with Advantech further with this new agreement. We are confident that together with Advantech's impressive distribution network, we will be better positioned than ever before to bring quality cyber protection to organizations around the world.'

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 01:47:00 UTC
