Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Advantech : and Nippon RAD to Promote Co-Creation Collaboration into Medical IoT Field

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 10:05pm EDT

Advantech Co. Ltd. (stock code: 2395), a leader in intelligent systems and Nippon RAD Inc. (4736 JASDAQ, Headquarter: Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo) today announced that Advantech and Nippon RAD agreed with a collaboration on the medical IoT field.

Since their Industrial IoT collaboration announcement in August, 2017, the two companies, which have been aggressively developing new opportunities in this field, have agreed to extend this strategic partnership into the medical IoT WISE-PaaS collaboration field. Nippon RAD, becoming a solution sales partner as a medical domain focused system integrator in Japan for 'Co-Creation' model developed globally by Advantech, both parties jointly targets application of cutting edge IoT technology to dramatically expand into the medical IoT business by promoting this powerful combination of Advantech's product platform and Nippon RAD's overall integration in the development of new medical IoT fields where further development is highly expected. Advantech will be further cooperated with Nippon RAD's Co-Creates WISE-PaaS and Solution Ready Package (SRP), in addition to product and technical support.

According to Mike Koike, President, Advantech Japan. 'Japan is a strategic market for Advantech's medical IoT business, and we believe that this market has great opportunities. Nippon RAD is one of the few medical IoTs. As one of the system integrator companies, with this co-creation, we believe that Advantech will increase the business potential in the Japanese medical IoT market.'

Ryuichi Otsuka, Founder and Chairman of Nippon RAD commented ; 'We believe that the flow of digital transformation will surely advance in the medical field as well, and these accumulations gained through our collaboration with Advantech as domain-focused system integrator in the industrial IoT field, I think that we can evolve them to fit the development of IoT in the medical field, which we position as an important field as well.'

At the international modern hospital show 2019 (hold from 17 to 19 July, 2019 at Tokyo Big Sight), together with the core displays of Nippon RAD's established Que Signage Display system insurance certificate checkers and Automated Reception systems, Advantech's unique and ahead-of-the-date medical IoT products, such as electronic paper, which is expected to be used in various medical fields, are being exhibited.

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 02:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:30pCANON : 122 listings removed from Amazon.com after Canon files infringement reports
PU
10:30pCANON : activities led to the removal of 1,153 listings from Amazon in Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom
PU
10:30pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by JSL GO from Amazon.com
PU
10:30pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by ABCink from Amazon.com
PU
10:20pPETROCHINA : Singapore JPTT secures PetroChina as anchor tenant - CEO
RE
10:20pKVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL : Trading Halt
PU
10:17pDBS : 2Q Earnings Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
10:16pOil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal
RE
10:05pADVANTECH : and Nippon RAD to Promote Co-Creation Collaboration into Medical IoT Field
PU
10:03pFUJITSU : to Deliver Australia's Most Powerful Supercomputer to Help Solve Complex and Pressing Global Challenges
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD : HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Boosts Herbalife24® Sports Product Line to Advance Everyday At..
3Oil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal
4DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 2Q Net Profit Up 20% on Year; Beats Expectations
5DYNASTY FINE WINE GROUP LIMITED : DYNASTY FINE WINE : Trading of Dynasty's Shares Resume Today

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group