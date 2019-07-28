Advantech : and Nippon RAD to Promote Co-Creation Collaboration into Medical IoT Field

Advantech Co. Ltd. (stock code: 2395), a leader in intelligent systems and Nippon RAD Inc. (4736 JASDAQ, Headquarter: Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo) today announced that Advantech and Nippon RAD agreed with a collaboration on the medical IoT field.

Since their Industrial IoT collaboration announcement in August, 2017, the two companies, which have been aggressively developing new opportunities in this field, have agreed to extend this strategic partnership into the medical IoT WISE-PaaS collaboration field. Nippon RAD, becoming a solution sales partner as a medical domain focused system integrator in Japan for 'Co-Creation' model developed globally by Advantech, both parties jointly targets application of cutting edge IoT technology to dramatically expand into the medical IoT business by promoting this powerful combination of Advantech's product platform and Nippon RAD's overall integration in the development of new medical IoT fields where further development is highly expected. Advantech will be further cooperated with Nippon RAD's Co-Creates WISE-PaaS and Solution Ready Package (SRP), in addition to product and technical support.

According to Mike Koike, President, Advantech Japan. 'Japan is a strategic market for Advantech's medical IoT business, and we believe that this market has great opportunities. Nippon RAD is one of the few medical IoTs. As one of the system integrator companies, with this co-creation, we believe that Advantech will increase the business potential in the Japanese medical IoT market.'

Ryuichi Otsuka, Founder and Chairman of Nippon RAD commented ; 'We believe that the flow of digital transformation will surely advance in the medical field as well, and these accumulations gained through our collaboration with Advantech as domain-focused system integrator in the industrial IoT field, I think that we can evolve them to fit the development of IoT in the medical field, which we position as an important field as well.'