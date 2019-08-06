Log in
Advantest Honored with Bosch Global Supplier Award

08/06/2019 | 03:05am EDT

MUNICH, Germany, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has received a Bosch Group’s Global Supplier Award for 2019, earning a global ranking among Bosch’s best providers of technology and services. Advantest received the award in recognition of its timely delivery of semiconductor test solutions used to qualify Bosch’s product portfolio of MEMs and automotive and consumer devices.

This year, Bosch recognized 47 companies among its network of approximately 43,000 suppliers in 15 countries. This is the 16th time that the Bosch Group has rewarded its partners’ outstanding performance in manufacturing and supplying products or services, emphasizing issues of quality, cost, innovation and logistics. This year’s awards ceremony, inspired by the theme of “Transforming Together. Staying Ahead,” was held near Blaichach, Germany.

Every two years, Bosch honors its most outstanding suppliers around the world with its Global Supplier Awards. A panel of judges selects the award winners in the categories of indirect materials, raw materials and components by business sector. In a special category, suppliers are able to submit to the judges any products, processes and technologies that have enhanced Bosch’s innovation potential.

“With the Bosch Global Supplier Award, we pay tribute to our best suppliers around the world,” said Andreas Reutter, head of supply chain management at Robert Bosch GmbH. “The award winners have achieved outstanding levels of excellence, and work with us in an exceptional spirit of partnership. From technological expertise to logistical quality and entrepreneurial potential, our award winners have it all.”

He continued, “As an innovation leader, Bosch is shaping the internet of things and the mobility of the future. Our suppliers around the world play an important part in helping us offer products and services that improve quality of life and conserve natural resources.”

“Working with Bosch and ensuring their overall satisfaction is the ultimate goal of Advantest,” said Hans-Juergen Wagner, managing director and CEO of Advantest Europe, GmbH. “Because we place extremely high value on customer service and support, we are delighted that the processes we've implemented have earned us the distinction of being awarded Bosch’s Global Supplier Award. This recognition underscores our commitment to partnering with them in their success now and into the future.”

About the Bosch Group
The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 410,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2018). The company generated sales of 78.5 billion euros in 2018. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to deliver innovations for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life”. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 460 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At nearly 130 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 68,700 associates in research and development.

About Advantest Corporation
A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its European subsidiary in 1983 and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Judy Davies
Judy.davies@advantest.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
