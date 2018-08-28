Log in
Advantest to Display Advanced Test Solutions and Sponsor Two Industry Events at SEMICON Taiwan, September 5-7 in Taipei

08/28/2018

TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase three of its advanced test systems, have technologists in its booth to address leading-edge testing topics and sponsor two major events at SEMICON Taiwan 2018 on September 5-7 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

“In our inaugural exhibit at SEMICON Taiwan, we will present our latest test solutions for the Taiwanese market, including the debut of our new MPT3000 system for testing advanced solid-state drives,” said Judy Davies, Advantest’s vice president of global marketing communications.  “Advantest has all of the products and technologies needed to help chip makers, foundries and OSATs (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test suppliers) meet their customers’ needs.”

Product Exhibits
In booth #K2682 in the Testing Pavilion, Advantest will display its MPT3000 platform for system-level testing of SATA, SAS, and PCIe solid-state drives (SSDs); its small-footprint M4171 handler, designed to boost the efficiency of product development labs while offering the capability of remote operation from anywhere around the globe; and its EVA100 measurement system for high-volume testing of digital, analog and mixed-signal ICs.

In addition, the booth will feature kiosks staffed by company experts to answer questions covering all high-growth technology areas including power-supply solutions for charging, automotive and industrial applications; optimizing test-floor intelligence; and scalable testing for the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G communications, next-generation memories, display drivers and integrated power devices.

Event Sponsorships
This year, Advantest is a gold sponsor of the annual Smart Automotive Summit in the Grande Luxe Banquet Hall on September 4, the day before exhibits open.  The day-long conference will feature technical and business presentations addressing automotive components and systems shaping the future of mobile connectivity and smart vehicles.

Advantest also is a silver sponsor of the show’s leadership gala dinner on September 5 at the Grand Hyatt Taipei.

Social Media
Keep up to date on the very latest information from the leader in test equipment on Twitter @Advantest_ATE.

About Advantest Corporation
A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems.  Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world.  The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools.  Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide.  More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Judy Davies
Judy.davies@advantest.com

Primary Logo


