Advantest to Feature Latest IC Test Solutions and Services Enabling 5G Technology at SEMICON China on March 20-22

TOKYO, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will present more than a dozen of its newest, most advanced systems and services for the Chinese market at SEMICON China 2019 on March 20-22 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).



Product Displays

In booth #4431 in Hall N4, Advantest will showcase its leading-edge test solutions through live product demonstrations and displays. These include the V93000 scalable platform, featuring the latest IC test solutions and services enabling AI technology; the FVI16 floating power VI source that extends the V93000 platform’s capabilities to include testing of advanced ICs for automotive, industrial and power management IC (PMIC) applications; the B6700ES burn-in memory test system for laboratory environments, with burn-in boards that can be used in production test systems; the highly flexible T5830ES engineering station, whose Tester-per-Site™ design enables it to conduct testing across a wide range of flash memory devices used throughout mobile electronics; the EVA100 measurement system with a new HVI (high-voltage VI source and measurement) module that extends the platform’s range to include high-power ICs for large-volume consumer applications; the T2000 platform for system-level testing; and the MMXHE and RECT550EX modules, which enable T2000 systems to more efficiently test devices used in the power trains of hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles. Advantest also will have a unique automotive display to help attendees visualize how and where the T2000 series of test systems is being applied to improve the performance and reliability of broader types of automotive electronics such as sensing, controlling, processing and power-related devices and modules.

Additionally, digital graphic displays will showcase the TS9000 series of terahertz analysis systems for measuring IC mold thickness and the wiring quality of IC packages and printed circuit boards; the E3650 scanning electron microscope (SEM) for measuring critical dimensions (CD) of next-generation photomasks and the E5610 defect review SEM for photomasks; the F7000 e-beam lithography system for the 1X-nm technology node; the T6391 tester for display driver ICs (DDI); device interfaces including 300mm NAND probe cards and V93000 interface solutions for IoT ICs; the innovative CX1000P CloudTesting™ station and cloud-based solutions offering cost-effective, on-demand test solutions; and Advantest’s array of field services to improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) using AI technology.

Advantest’s exhibit also will include a presentation on the semiconductor system-level test business acquired from Astronics Corporation in February.

Sponsorship and Presentations

In addition to Advantest being a sponsor of this year’s China Semiconductor Technology International Conference (CSTIC), company spokespersons will give presentations at two of the conference’s symposia. On March 18 during the Metrology, Reliability and Testing Symposium in meeting rooms 5D and 5E, Anil Bhalla will speak on “Key Considerations for Automotive Semiconductor Test Strategy.” Then on March 19 at the Packaging and Assembly Symposium in meeting rooms 5B and 5C, Dr. Yang Shang will present a paper on “High-Resolution Time-Domain Reflectometry Analysis in BEOL by Recursive Circuit Modeling.”

On March 19, Advantest also will participate in the Workforce Development Training Courses on Advanced Wafer-Level Package, System-in-Package (SiP) and Testing in room 5H with a lecture by Guangyu Yang on “The Importance of ATE to the IC Industry and its Development Trends.”

Also, at the AI and Semiconductor Technology Forum on March 21 in the Shanghai Evergreen Laurel Hotel, Advantest section manager Zhang Ke will make a presentation on testing solutions for AI devices used in both cloud- and edge-computing applications.

Social Media

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

