Advantest to Present Newest Test Technologies and Sponsor Industry Events at SEMICON Taiwan, September 18-20 in Taipei

TOKYO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its technology leadership through a hospitality suite with technology kiosks and sponsorship activities during SEMICON Taiwan 2019 on September 18-20 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (TaiNEX1).



“SEMICON Taiwan gives us an excellent opportunity to present our product portfolio to the Taiwanese market, including our latest test solutions that enable our customers to make 5G communication a reality and accelerate the development of ICs used for other advanced applications, such as IoT and AI/machine learning,” said Judy Davies, Advantest’s vice president of global marketing communications. “We are excited to showcase our wide range of products, which enable IDMs (integrated device manufacturers), fabless companies and OSATs (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies) to test all devices at the wafer, package and system levels.”

Hospitality Suite with Technology Kiosks

In Room 521 of TaiNEX1, Advantest will host a hospitality suite featuring seven technology kiosks with product demonstrations and presentations. Technical experts will be on hand to discuss test and measurement challenges and solutions for leading-edge applications such as 5G communication, next-generation memories, automotive and power devices. Technology kiosk topics include the V93000 millimeter-wave (mmWave) solution to test 5G-NR mmWave devices up to 70 GHz, the T5503HS2 single-system solution for next-generation LP-DDR5 and DDR5 memory devices, the T6391 test system for display driver and TDDI device testing, the T2000 and EVA100 test platforms for power devices, device interface solutions for optimized test performance and reliability, the cost-effective CloudTesting™ Service for IC testing skills development, and an array of software tools and services to improve overall productivity and test quality.

Presentation and Sponsorship

This year, Artun Kutchuk of Advantest will present a paper on “5G/mmWave System-Level Test Challenges” at the Advanced Testing Forum at 2:25 p.m. on September 19 in Room 505ab of TaiNEX1.

In addition, Advantest is a silver sponsor of SEMICON Taiwan’s Leadership Gala Dinner on September 18 at the Grand Hyatt Taipei.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

