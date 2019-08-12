Organizations often lack the internal resources and expertise to keep up with an ever-changing security landscape, let alone test and assess their networks, applications and overall security programs. They need help elevating their security profile, reducing risk and achieving compliance with applicable laws and industry mandates.
Secureworks Adversarial Security Testing provides organizations with the knowledge, expertise and efficiency needed to conduct thorough security evaluations of their environment. We offer testing and assessments that address logical, physical, and technical and nontechnical threats to your environment. We can help you identify the gaps that expose you to risk and help you construct a stronger security posture.
Adversarial Security Testing - Application Security Testing benefits:
-
Gain assurance that your mobile applications, web applications and APIs are secure
-
Receive actionable recommendations to enhance security
-
Reduce your risk and improve operational efficiency
-
Maintain client, employee and business partner confidence
-
Meet Compliance
