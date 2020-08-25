Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adverse Market Refinance Fee Implementation now December 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

Washington, D.C. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) to delay the implementation date of their Adverse Market Refinance Fee until December 1, 2020. The fee was previously scheduled to take effect September 1, 2020.

FHFA is also announcing that the Enterprises will exempt refinance loans with loan balances below $125,000, nearly half of which are comprised of lower income borrowers at or below 80% of area median income. Affordable refinance products, Home Ready and Home Possible, are also exempt.

The fee is necessary to cover projected COVID-19 losses of at least $6 billion at the Enterprises. Specifically, the actions taken by the Enterprises during the pandemic to protect renters and borrowers are conservatively projected to cost the Enterprises at least $6 billion and could be higher depending on the path of the economic recovery.

Those expenses are expected to at least include:

  • $4 billion in loan losses due to projected forbearance defaults;
  • $1 billion in foreclosure moratorium losses; and
  • $1 billion in servicer compensation and other forbearance expenses.

FHFA has a statutory responsibility to ensure safety and soundness at the Enterprises through prudential regulation. The Enterprises' Congressional Charters require expenses to be recovered via income, allowing the Enterprises to continue helping those most in need during the pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic to protect borrowers and renters while supporting the mortgage market, FHFA allowed the Enterprises to:

  • Offer forbearance on multifamily and single-family mortgages;
  • Buy loans in forbearance;
  • Modify mortgage terms to reduce monthly payments and simplify repayment options;
  • Provide protections for tenants in properties in forbearance; and
  • Provide loan processing flexibility.

Disclaimer

FHFA - Federal Housing Finance Agency published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 20:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Eastman Kodak (KODK) Investors with $250K+ Losses to Contact the Firm Now, Application Deadline Approaching in Securities Fraud Class Action
GL
04:48pSalesforce Lifts Full-Year Revenue Outlook as Customers Work Online
DJ
04:47pREPLIMUNE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:46pSOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA, INC. : Announces Closing of Subordinated Notes Offering
PR
04:46pBLINK CHARGING : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Blink Charging (BLNK) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed
PR
04:46pAMLAN'S ADVANCED SOLUTION FOR ANTIBIOTIC-FREE ANIMAL PROTEIN PRODUCTION TO BE FEATURED ON &LDQUO;BUILT IN AMERICA : INNOVATION NATION”
GL
04:46pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19- Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Biomedtech Laboratories Inc. and Bio-Techne Corp. | Technavio
BU
04:45pUBS DECLARES QUARTERLY COUPON PAYMENTS ON EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES : AMU and AMUB
DJ
04:45pHUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in July 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
3AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
4VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
5ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED : Nifty, Sensex end flat as Reliance losses counter vaccine hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group