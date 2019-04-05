Log in
Advertisers and Over 35,000 Subscribers Line Up for PotNetwork Magazine's May Issue

04/05/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

Cannabis companies and entrepreneurs can now connect with customers on the pages of the industry’s hottest new magazine.

PotNetwork Magazine, the companion magazine to the cannabis sector’s leading news and information website, PotNetwork News, has begun to fill advertising space in the pages of its second print issue, due out in May 2019. Cannabis companies and hopeful entrepreneurs still have ample time to claim a portion of the Magazine for themselves before the issue goes to print.

(Click here to watch and learn more about the successful launch of PotNetwork Magazine)

Premiering this past February with an exclusive interview with former Mexican President Vicente Fox, the May issue plans to be even bigger and bolder. Readers and advertisers alike can expect exclusives with Celeste Miranda, founder of the CBD Expo Tour; Dan Anglin, the CEO of CannAmerica Brands; and Keith Dolo of Sproutly Canada. Editor-in-Chief Brandon A. Dorfman also spoke exclusively with Kerri Accardi of 420Media and former NFL player Boo Williams about their efforts to produce the first-ever cannabis-related Superbowl commercial.

“We’re really pleased with the response that we have received from the cannabis community about our publication,” said Dorfman. “Readers appreciate being able to follow up on the daily content of PotNetwork News with the long-form journalism and in-depth storytelling now available in our magazine.”

PotNetwork Magazine connects both industry leaders and aspiring innovative players with stories that explore every sector of the cannabis industry from cultivation to finance to ancillary companies. It offers advertisers a growing diverse readership base of 30,000 individual investors in the cannabis stock market, entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry, and high-level executives and CEOs centered on the Canadian and U.S. cannabis markets. Businesses can contact advertising@potnetwork.com for more details, including information on rates and multi-issue packages.

PotNetwork Magazine offers the only 360-degree view of the booming cannabis industry, from small retail business to publicly traded companies on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border. It has more inside interviews than any other print magazine in the sector, with the biggest names in the industry. Moreover, the magazine’s circulation of 30,000 compares well with competitors like MG Magazine (25,000), Marijuana Business Daily (15,000) and Marijuana Venture (12,000).

“Excitement in PotNetwork Magazine is surging and we couldn’t be happier to be providing this important platform for the industry’s leading entrepreneurs, retailers, and B2B leaders,” said Kevin Hagen, CEO of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN), the parent company of PotNetwork Media Group. “Information is power and what PotNetwork News and the Magazine excel at is providing that power to both the established executive and the hungry dreamer.”

About "PotNetwork": With over 1 million page views already in 2019, PotNetwork News is the cannabis sector's leading news and information site, covering the latest in financial, political, and industry news. Looking at the cannabis industry from the outside in, PotNetwork diligently reports on everything from recreational cannabis to medical marijuana, the CBD industry, and more. PotNetwork News is published by PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., a subsidiary of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. and can be found on the web at www.potnetwork.com.

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) is a publicly-traded company that acts as a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products. For more information, please visit the website at www.Potnetworkholding.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
