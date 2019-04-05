Advertisers and Over 35,000 Subscribers Line Up for PotNetwork Magazine's May Issue

PotNetwork
Magazine, the companion magazine to the cannabis sector’s leading
news and information website, PotNetwork News, has begun to fill
advertising space in the pages of its second print issue, due out in May
2019. Cannabis companies and hopeful entrepreneurs still have ample time
to claim a portion of the Magazine for themselves before the issue goes
to print.
(Click
here to watch and learn more about the successful launch of
PotNetwork Magazine)
Premiering this past February with an exclusive interview with former
Mexican President Vicente Fox, the May issue plans to be even bigger and
bolder. Readers and advertisers alike can expect exclusives with Celeste
Miranda, founder of the CBD Expo Tour; Dan Anglin, the CEO of
CannAmerica Brands; and Keith Dolo of Sproutly Canada. Editor-in-Chief
Brandon A. Dorfman also spoke exclusively with Kerri Accardi of 420Media
and former NFL player Boo Williams about their efforts to produce the
first-ever cannabis-related Superbowl commercial.
“We’re really pleased with the response that we have received from the
cannabis community about our publication,” said Dorfman. “Readers
appreciate being able to follow up on the daily content of PotNetwork
News with the long-form journalism and in-depth storytelling now
available in our magazine.”
PotNetwork Magazine connects both industry leaders and aspiring
innovative players with stories that explore every sector of the
cannabis industry from cultivation to finance to ancillary companies. It
offers advertisers a growing diverse readership base of 30,000
individual investors in the cannabis stock market, entrepreneurs in the
cannabis industry, and high-level executives and CEOs centered on the
Canadian and U.S. cannabis markets. Businesses can contact advertising@potnetwork.com
for more details, including information on rates and multi-issue
packages.
PotNetwork Magazine offers the only 360-degree view of the
booming cannabis industry, from small retail business to publicly
traded companies on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border. It has more
inside interviews than any other print magazine in the sector, with the
biggest names in the industry. Moreover, the magazine’s circulation of
30,000 compares well with competitors like MG Magazine (25,000),
Marijuana Business Daily (15,000) and Marijuana Venture (12,000).
“Excitement in PotNetwork Magazine is surging and we couldn’t be happier
to be providing this important platform for the industry’s leading
entrepreneurs, retailers, and B2B leaders,” said Kevin Hagen, CEO of
PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN),
the parent company of PotNetwork Media Group. “Information is power and
what PotNetwork News and the Magazine excel at is providing that power
to both the established executive and the hungry dreamer.”
About "PotNetwork": With
over 1 million page views already in 2019, PotNetwork News is the
cannabis sector's leading news and information site, covering the latest
in financial, political, and industry news. Looking at the cannabis
industry from the outside in, PotNetwork diligently reports on
everything from recreational cannabis to medical marijuana, the CBD
industry, and more. PotNetwork News is published by PotNetwork Media
Group, Inc., a subsidiary of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. and can be found
on the web at www.potnetwork.com.
About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.:
PotNetwork
Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN)
is a publicly-traded company that acts as a holding company for its
principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond
CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products. For more information,
please visit the website at
www.Potnetworkholding.com.
Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements
regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations,
cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services,
competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of
management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate,"
"if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could,"
"should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements
and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are
beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or
achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance,
or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim
any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005345/en/