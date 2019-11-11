Log in
Adverum Biotechnologies Shareholder Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Securities Claims on Behalf of Investors of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. - ADVM

11/11/2019 | 10:51am EST

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Adverum Biotechnologies (“Adverum” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: ADVM) concerning possible violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors of Adverum Biotechnologies who have suffered losses are encouraged to contact John Kehoe, Esq, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, or Kevin Cauley, Director of Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, kcauley@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising in some jurisdictions.

GlobeNewswire 2019
