Advicenne : Intends to Appoint David Horn Solomon as Chairman of the Board of Directors in Line With Its International Strategy

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC - FR0013296746), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare kidney disease, today announced its intention to appoint Dr David Horn Solomon as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Such an appointment is subject to his prior appointment as a member of the Board of Directors by the ordinary shareholders’ meeting convened for that purpose on December 20, 2019. Dr Luc-André Granier will remain Chief Executive Officer as well as a member of the Board of Directors of the company.

Dr David Horn Solomon has extensive experience in the biotech sector as CEO and Board Member as well as an investor. He is currently the CEO of Silence Therapeutics (LON: SLN), a UK listed biotech company developing RNAi-based therapeutics to treat conditions with a high unmet medical need. Previously, he was CEO of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKTX), Managing Partner at Sund Capital, a specialized Nordic focused healthcare investment fund, and CEO of Bionor Pharma ASA. From 2008 to 2015, Dr Solomon was CEO of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL), when Adlixin®, its lead product for the treatment of type II diabetes, was approved in the US and is now marketed by Sanofi as a monotherapy and in combination with Lantus as Soliqua®.

Earlier, he was a faculty member at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University in New York, USA. From 2003 to 2006, Dr Solomon headed healthcare investments at Carrot Capital Healthcare Ventures in New York, USA. Dr Solomon is a former member of the Board of Directors of TxCell SA (acquired by Sangamo in 2018), Onxeo SA (Euronext Paris: ONXEO) and was Chairman of Promosome LLC (La Jolla, CA). Dr Solomon graduated from the Graduate School of Medical Science of Cornell University.

Dr Luc-André Granier, CEO and co-founder of Advicenne, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome David as independent Board Member and Chairman of the Board. It materialises our longstanding willingness to split the responsibilities of Chairman from those of Chief Executive Officer to enhance our corporate governance with the view to prepare the next steps of our development. David’s extensive and international experience in the biotechnology sector as CEO and Board Member will further support the evolution of Advicenne into an industrial and commercial company. I look forward to working with David on the international development of Advicenne with ongoing pivotal trials in the United-States and Europe. His strategic vision will also be essential in implementing an efficient commercial strategy across European markets.”

Dr David Horn Solomon added: “With its lead product, Advicenne has the potential to offer a tangible alternative to patients suffering from rare kidney diseases, especially for children. I am delighted to join Advicenne at this important step of its development and look forward to guiding the strategy and working with the team as its lead product advances closer to the market.”

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext - ADVIC) is dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative treatments for those suffering from rare kidney disease. Our lead drug candidate, is currently in late-stage clinical trials for two indications.

In 2017, ADV7103 was granted orphan drug designation by the European Commission in the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA), a rare kidney disorder that occurs when the kidneys are unable to effectively remove the buildup of circulating acids in the blood. ADV7103 is currently in Phase III clinical trials for this indication in Europe, the United States and Canada, and a marketing application for the drug candidate has been submitted for centralized European review.

While we prepare its European commercial launch for dRTA, we are simultaneously conducting trials for ADV7103 in the treatment of cystinuria, a genetic disease characterized by a buildup of the amino acid cystine in the kidneys and bladder. ADV7103’s Phase II/III European clinical trials for this second indication were recently expanded to Belgium.

At Advicenne, we are committed to innovating in the areas of formulation and dosage. Tasteless and easy to administer, our products are commercialized in small-size formats that offer flexible, personalized dosing – because path-breaking treatments for rare diseases should be available to patients of all ages.

Headquartered in Nîmes, France, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017 and was cross-listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange in 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include projections and estimates, and the hypotheses on which these are based, as well as observations relating to operations, ongoing projects, objectives, the development of products and their future performance, and expectations regarding financial results.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, investors should be aware that they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 4, “Risk Factors,” of its reference document, filed with the latter on December 3, 2018, under number R.18-073, and in Section 8 of its annual financial report published on April 30, 2019. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be “accurate, precise and fairly presented”), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Any information relating to the use of drug candidates contained in the present press release is based on the results of ongoing studies at the time of the release’s publication. A drug candidate is a product that has not yet received marketing authorization from a health agency.

