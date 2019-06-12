Advicenne : June 12, 2019 - Advicenne announces the successful listing of its shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels

Advicenne announces the successful listing of its shares

on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels

Nîmes, France, June 12th, 2019 (7:45 a.m. CEST) - Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC - FR0013296746), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of adult and pediatric therapeutic products for the treatment of orphan diseases, today announced the successful listing of its shares on the Euronext Brussels regulated market. As of today, the ordinary shares of Advicenne are listed on Euronext Paris, its primary listing venue, and on Euronext Brussels, with unchanged identification codes (ticker: ADVIC - ISIN code: FR0013296746).

Advicenne now benefits from a cross listing on the two largest Euronext markets for companies in the life sciences sector with the aim of further increasing the visibility of its shares in Belgium and across Europe. The listing on Euronext Brussels is also in line with the clinical developments of the company as Advicenne is conducting a Phase II/III clinical study in Belgium for ADV7103, its lead product, in the treatment of cystinuria, a rare nephrological disease.

Mr Paul Michalet, Chief Financial Officer of Advicenne, commented: "We are very pleased with the success of this cross listing on the Euronext Brussels and Paris markets as it will increase the visibility of Advicenne across Europe as well as support the liquidity of the shares."

Dr Luc-André Granier, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Advicenne, concluded: "This cross listing illustrates our international development strategy. It is in line with the clinical trials currently ongoing in different countries, particularly the pivotal Phase II/III study with our lead product, ADV7103, in the treatment of cystinuria with the strong contribution of Belgian Hospitals."

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation to buy the securities mentioned and no sale of such securities will be made in any state or jurisdiction in connection with the cross listing.

NIBC Bank N.V. acted as listing agent in relation to the listing on Euronext Brussels.

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) specializes in pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. The French specialty pharmaceutical company's lead product, ADV7103, has achieved positive results in Europe in a pivotal Phase III study of distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA) in children and adults, leading to its recent submission for European marketing authorization. The commercial launch of ADV7103 in Europe is anticipated for late-2020.

In North America, ADV7103 has received clearance from the US FDA and Health Canada for a pivotal Phase

clinical trial for the treatment of dRTA patients. Commercial launch in the United States is anticipated for 2022.

