Advicenne : to Present Additional Data on ADV7103 at the European Society for Paediatric Nephrology During Its 51st Annual Meeting

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC), a specialist pharmaceutical company focused on
the development of pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of
orphan renal and neurological diseases, announces today that the company
strengthens its scientific relationship with the European Society for
Paediatric Nephrology (ESPN) during the 51st Annual Meeting
which is being held October 3-8, 2018, in Antalya, Turkey. The
relationship now accelerates with the active execution phase of the
partnership announced on May 15th, 2018.
Advicenne’s management is participating as a partner of the Annual
Meeting and held a Symposium on October 4th, chaired by Elena
Levtchenko. The company presents additional supporting data for ADV7103
in a poster “Assessment of Urine Parameters After Administration of
ADV7103 in Healthy Adults and dRTA Patients” and can be found here.
The Advicenne Symposium, chaired by Dr Levtchenko is dedicated to “dRTA,
toward a better management”. This symposium has given the opportunity to
Fernando Santos (Oviedo, Spain) to share his clinician concerns about
the transition period between childhood and adulthood for dRTA patients.
Pr Detlef Bockenhauer (London, UK) presented the ESPN/ERKNet registry
and Pierre Cochat (Lyon, France) presented the latest update on ADV7103
clinical program.
Dr. Luc-André Granier, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Medical
Director of Advicenne comments “dRTA is a rare and devastating
nephrological condition that can alter organ function, soften bones and
affect the cardiovascular system, and for which there are currently no
approved treatments. We remain committed to the continued development of
this important program, including the initiation of the ARENA-2, pivotal
phase III trial of ADV7103 in children and adults, for which the U.S.
Food & Drug Administration cleared IND status on September 5th,
2018.”
About the European Society for Paediatric Nephrology
The European Society for Paediatric Nephrology (https://espn-online.org)
is a medical society organization that aims to promote research
knowledge of paediatric nephrology through teaching, scientific meetings
and other methods, for the benefit of children with renal disease.
Advicenne is a sponsor of this year’s Annual Meeting.
About distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA)
dRTA is a disease that occurs when the kidneys do not properly remove
acids from blood into urine. As a result, acid overload generates an
unbalanced blood pH that trigger failure to thrive and rickets (a
condition that affects bone development in children) as well as a range
of additional clinical disorders such as a potassium deficiency
(hypokalaemia) in blood serum, thus altering the function of several
organs and most prominently affecting the cardiovascular system. In
addition, a high concentration of calcium in blood and urine
(hypercalcemia and hypercalciuria, respectively) can lead to kidney
stones and calcinosis which may potentially cause renal impairment and
ultimately renal failure. Either genetic or acquired as a result of
autoimmune disease, dRTA is estimated to affect 30 000 patients in
Europe and 20 000 in the US.
About Advicenne
Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) specializes in pediatric-friendly
therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological
diseases. The French pharmaceutical company’s lead product, ADV7103, has
achieved positive results in Europe in a pivotal phase III study in
children and adults with distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA). In
addition to this indication, ADV7103 is being developed for Cystinuria,
an inherited renal tubulopathy.
Advicenne plans to file ADV7103 for European market authorization for
dRTA in the second half of 2018 and anticipates its commercial launch in
2020. In the United States, the FDA has cleared ADV7103’s
Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a pivotal phase
III clinical trial assessing the drug in dRTA patients. Commercial
launch in the United States is anticipated for 2021.
Advicenne is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN:
FR0013296746; Euronext ticker: ADVIC). Established in 2007, the company
is headquartered in Nîmes, France. www.advicenne.com
