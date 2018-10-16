Advisian (WorleyParsons Group) : and XENDEE, Inc. Announce Exclusive Partnership

Advisian, the global advisory and consulting business line of the
WorleyParsons Group, and XENDEE, Inc., announce an exclusive agreement
to design and deliver advanced distributed energy systems.
Advisian, WorleyParsons, and XENDEE are connecting their complementary
strengths to answer the need for fast, affordable and reliable microgrid
feasibility studies, and optimized, bankable energy projects.
XENDEE’s award-winning team has developed an advanced toolkit for
microgrid and distributed energy system design and optimization.
Advisian will support roll out and scaling of the XENDEE capability
worldwide, and WorleyParsons will develop and deliver complete projects.
Together, they offer turnkey solutions with up to 90% reduction in time
to results.
“Using the XENDEE platform, complex energy systems can be designed in
hours to days rather than the industry standard of weeks to months.
XENDEE designs are bankable and auditable, giving confidence in least
cost, best fit, and profitability,” says Advisian’s Director of Smart &
Distributed Energy, Tristan Jackson.
Adib Naslé, CEO of XENDEE, says, “I couldn’t have found a better partner
to work with than the WorleyParsons Group. They see what needs to happen
and they have a strong thought out plan for how to get there. I’m very
excited for what we can do together, for our stakeholders, and for
businesses and communities around the world.”
About WorleyParsons: WorleyParsons
delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and
construction, supports operations and maintenance, and offers a wide
range of consulting and advisory services. We respond to and meet the
needs of our customers over the long term, covering the full asset
lifecycle. WorleyParsons is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange
[ASX:WOR].
About
Advisian: Advisian helps clients respond to changing global
conditions through the real-world experience and technical depth of its
consultants. As the global advisory and consulting business line of the
WorleyParsons Group, we offer end-to-end services integrating strategy,
management, and technical consulting, moving seamlessly into proven
project delivery.
About
XENDEE: XENDEE’s advanced platform for distributed energy
system design and optimization was developed over the past decade,
leveraging hundreds of millions of US government R&D dollars. It has
been validated in the laboratory and the market through various projects
in cooperation with Arizona State University, University of California
San Diego, and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005142/en/