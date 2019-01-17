Advisor Hires and Office Growth Continued to Drive Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. During 2018

Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. brought 2018 to a close after adding 37 new advisors and opening a total of six offices, company officials announced today. As a result, the St. Louis-based financial services firm ends the year with 279 advisors, and 71 offices in 27 states.

“Advisors continue to look to us as a home where they – and their clients – can be assured of outstanding service, informed investment and financial advice, and a sophisticated platform of products and services,” said Benjamin F. (Tad) Edwards IV, founder, chairman, and CEO of Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. “Our advisors are empowered and encouraged to spend time with their clients, gain an understanding of their financial goals and objectives, and then make recommendations based on what’s right for the client, rather than meeting firm performance goals or sales quotas. This is what our special brand of client-first service is all about.”

The number of advisors hired in 2018 exceeds the 32 advisors joining the firm in 2017.

“We continue to open offices when and where there is a concentration of talent and where it makes economic sense for us to have a presence,” Edwards said. “Just over half of the incoming advisors hired in 2018 (19) joined offices already open and that helps us maximize our resources.”

Other Company Developments: Home Office Visits, Technology Training, and Advisor Development

The firm’s Home Office visit program, which brings clients and their advisors to St. Louis for a series of all-day meetings with the firm’s in-house subject matter experts, continues to gain momentum.

During the personalized sessions, clients visit at length with an assortment of the firm’s management team, as well as with investment, market, and annuity/insurance experts, and members of the company’s estate- and retirement planning teams.

“We want our clients to have a holistic view of their financial situation and a complete understanding of the options available to them,” said Chris Whiting, executive vice president and director of Sales and Marketing. “Feedback from our clients about these visits continues to be excellent and demonstrates the expertise and service we are committed to providing.”

Whiting reported the firm is also assisting advisors and office personnel with business automation in an effort to provide clients with an even more robust and efficient service experience. To support the initiative, the firm established a dedicated team of service professionals to travel to company offices to demonstrate technology enhancements, offer time-saving processes and ideas, and share best practices.

Also introduced this year are additional resources to support the next generation of advisors, which helps senior advisors to mentor and prepare professionals entering the financial services business. This long-term effort is designed to develop incoming talent and encourage and facilitate advisor succession-planning.

“We want our advisors to look to the future and ensure their clients are in good hands – not only in the months ahead, but for the years ahead as well,” said Marty Altenberger, executive vice president and director of Branches. “This initiative is a step forward toward accomplishing this goal and helps us attract new talent to the industry.”

Accolades

During the year, Benjamin F. (Tad) Edwards IV also was named one of 10 Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Heartland Regional Award winners by Ernst & Young (EY). The program recognizes entrepreneurs who excel in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

As he looks to the year ahead, Edwards remains optimistic. “We want to make sure we always, always keep our clients first,” he said. “Our advisors are like architects who come alongside, get to know our clients and help design a plan that will not only fulfill, but exceed their needs and dreams.”

About Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.

With a tagline of “Investments for Generations,” Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. Founded in 2008 by Benjamin F. (Tad) Edwards IV, the firm opened its first branch in 2009 and currently has 71 offices in 27 states, nearly 600 employees, and almost $23 billion in assets under management (AUM).

A subsidiary of Benjamin Edwards, Inc., Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is a full-service brokerage and a Registered Investment Adviser and offers a wide array of financial products, advisory, and investment banking services to its clients and financial advisors. For more information about Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., please visit the firm’s corporate website, benjaminfedwards.com, GetInAtBenEdwards.com for advisors, or follow the company on Twitter.com/GrowWithBFEC.

