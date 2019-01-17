Advisor Hires and Office Growth Continued to Drive Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. During 2018

Benjamin
F. Edwards & Co. brought 2018 to a close after adding 37 new
advisors and opening a total of six offices, company officials announced
today. As a result, the St. Louis-based financial services firm ends the
year with 279 advisors, and 71 offices in 27 states.
“Advisors continue to look to us as a home where they – and their
clients – can be assured of outstanding service, informed investment and
financial advice, and a sophisticated platform of products and
services,” said Benjamin F. (Tad) Edwards IV, founder, chairman, and CEO
of Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. “Our advisors are empowered and encouraged
to spend time with their clients, gain an understanding of their
financial goals and objectives, and then make recommendations based on
what’s right for the client, rather than meeting firm performance goals
or sales quotas. This is what our special brand of client-first service
is all about.”
The number of advisors hired in 2018 exceeds the 32 advisors joining the
firm in 2017.
“We continue to open offices when and where there is a concentration of
talent and where it makes economic sense for us to have a presence,”
Edwards said. “Just over half of the incoming advisors hired in 2018
(19) joined offices already open and that helps us maximize our
resources.”
Other Company Developments: Home Office Visits, Technology Training,
and Advisor Development
The firm’s Home Office visit program, which brings clients and their
advisors to St. Louis for a series of all-day meetings with the firm’s
in-house subject matter experts, continues to gain momentum.
During the personalized sessions, clients visit at length with an
assortment of the firm’s management team, as well as with investment,
market, and annuity/insurance experts, and members of the company’s
estate- and retirement planning teams.
“We want our clients to have a holistic view of their financial
situation and a complete understanding of the options available to
them,” said Chris Whiting, executive vice president and director of
Sales and Marketing. “Feedback from our clients about these visits
continues to be excellent and demonstrates the expertise and service we
are committed to providing.”
Whiting reported the firm is also assisting advisors and office
personnel with business automation in an effort to provide clients with
an even more robust and efficient service experience. To support the
initiative, the firm established a dedicated team of service
professionals to travel to company offices to demonstrate technology
enhancements, offer time-saving processes and ideas, and share best
practices.
Also introduced this year are additional resources to support the next
generation of advisors, which helps senior advisors to mentor and
prepare professionals entering the financial services business. This
long-term effort is designed to develop incoming talent and encourage
and facilitate advisor succession-planning.
“We want our advisors to look to the future and ensure their clients are
in good hands – not only in the months ahead, but for the years ahead as
well,” said Marty Altenberger, executive vice president and director of
Branches. “This initiative is a step forward toward accomplishing this
goal and helps us attract new talent to the industry.”
Accolades
During the year, Benjamin F. (Tad) Edwards IV also was named one of 10
Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Heartland
Regional Award winners by Ernst & Young (EY). The program recognizes
entrepreneurs who excel in areas such as innovation, financial
performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.
As he looks to the year ahead, Edwards remains optimistic. “We want to
make sure we always, always keep our clients first,” he said. “Our
advisors are like architects who come alongside, get to know our clients
and help design a plan that will not only fulfill, but exceed their
needs and dreams.”
About Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.
With a tagline of “Investments for Generations,” Benjamin F. Edwards &
Co. is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. Founded in 2008 by Benjamin F.
(Tad) Edwards IV, the firm opened its first branch in 2009 and currently
has 71 offices in 27 states, nearly 600 employees, and almost $23
billion in assets under management (AUM).
A subsidiary of Benjamin Edwards, Inc., Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is a
full-service brokerage and a Registered Investment Adviser and offers a
wide array of financial products, advisory, and investment banking
services to its clients and financial advisors. For more information
about Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., please visit the firm’s corporate
website, benjaminfedwards.com,
GetInAtBenEdwards.com
for advisors, or follow the company on Twitter.com/GrowWithBFEC.
