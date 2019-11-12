AdvisorHub : to Host 3rd Annual Summit for Financial Advisors in New York City on November 19th

AdvisorHub.com, the nation’s fastest growing news site for financial advisors, will be holding its third live event for its audience of financial advisors on November 19th.

Titled An Industry in Transition, the summit will address the most talked-about issues impacting advisors' books of business, including Broker Protocol developments, the demise of the DOL Fiduciary rule and the impending SEC best-interest rules.

The event will also address how technology is fueling the rapid growth of the independent movement, robo-like competition and universal issues such as advising clients in turbulent times, analyzing best practices for managing teams, growing through acquisition and extracting equity from practices as retirement nears.

“Our 2017 and 2018 summits were great successes,” said Tony Sirianni, CEO & Publisher of AdvisorHub. “We are excited about the caliber of speakers, sponsors and panelists who will be participating and look forward to again hosting this annual NYC event as well as regional events in the future.”

Featured speakers and keynotes include:

Shirl Penney, President & CEO, Dynasty Financial Partners

Brian Hamburger, Founder of MarketCounsel & Hamburger Law Firm

David Canter, EVP Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions

Rogge Dunn, Managing Partner - Rogge Dunn Group

Elizabeth Koehler, Managing Director at BlackRock, Advisor Insights

Manish Dave, SVP Business Development, Ameriprise Financial

Richard Whitworth, Head of Business Consulting, Cetera Financial Group

Paul Dietrich, CEO Fairfax Global Markets, LLC

Jordan Schneider, VP and Regional Director, Envestnet

Dani Fava, Director of Innovation, TD Ameritrade Institutional

Mindy Diamond, Founder, President and CEO at Diamond Consultants

The event will also include two breakout sessions on Transition and Succession Planning, Valuation & Acquisition. Featured panelists will be:

Richard Calhoun, CEO, Laidlaw Wealth Management

Jim Gold, CEO - Steward Partners Global Advisory

Craig Pirtle, Managing Director - B. Riley Wealth Management

Rob Bartenstein, CEO - Kestra Private Wealth Services

Frank LaRosa, CEO - Elite Consulting Partners

Kip Caffey, CEO, Resurgent Financial Advisors

Richard Frick, Managing Partner/CEO - Gladstone Wealth Group

Kimberly Sanders, SVP - Business Development, LPL Financial

Christopher Mone, EVP/Head of Wealth Management – Wedbush

Matthew Baum, Partner - Ellenoff, Grossman & Schole LLP

Michael Maurer, Managing Partner - Artemis, Private Capital Markets (moderator)

Gary Bender, Vice President - National Director of Recruiting, Securities America (moderator)

Sponsors of this year’s event include Fidelity, LPL Financial, Blackrock, Dynasty Financial Partners, TD Ameritrade, Rogge Dunn Group, Ameriprise, Cetera Financial Group, Market Counsel, Steward Partners Global Advisory, Kestra Private Wealth Services, Elite Consulting Partners, Laidlaw Wealth Management, Envestnet, B. Riley Wealth Management, Wedbush Securities, Ellenoff, Grossman & Schole, Association of African American Financial Advisors, Resurgent Financial Advisors, Gladstone Wealth Group, Artemis Private Capital Markets, Lebenthal, and Securities America.

The full-day summit begins at 8:00 a.m. at The University Club, 1 W. 54th Street. Click here to register.

About AdvisorHub:

AdvisorHub expands upon traditional trade industry coverage. In addition to investigative journalism and sophisticated commentary on the wealth management industry, we provide recruiting deals and compensation information crucial to advisors’ practices and careers.

Led by a former advisor, CEO, and thought leader, AdvisorHub produces content that is of great value to its coveted, loyal audience. AdvisorHub consistently breaks national news stories that are subsequently covered by the nation’s leading news organizations such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Barron’s and Reuters.

AdvisorHub has offices in New York, NY and Middleburg, VA.

www.advisorhub.com

