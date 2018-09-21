Log in
AdvisorShares : Announces Fund Closure

09/21/2018 | 04:16pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that the AdvisorShares KIM Korea Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: KOR) will close. The AdvisorShares Board of Trustees approved the closing and subsequent liquidation of KOR. The fund's last day of trading will be October 1, 2018, which will also be the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants. The fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets, and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders on or after October 8, 2018.

AdvisorShares logo. (PRNewsFoto/AdvisorShares)

For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, please visit www.advisorshares.com or call the AdvisorShares Investment Consultant Team at 1-877-THE-ETF1 (1-877-843-3831).

About AdvisorShares

A leading provider in the actively managed ETF marketplace, AdvisorShares offers 17 active ETFs with $800 million of assets under management (as of September 14, 2018). Visit www.advisorshares.com to register for complimentary commentary and weekly updates. Visit www.alphabaskets.com for educational insight on the active ETF space, and follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter and on Facebook.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

An investment in the ETFs is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. The risks associated with each Fund include the risks associated with the underlying ETFs, which can result in higher volatility, and are detailed in each Fund's prospectus and on each Fund's webpage. The Funds may not be suitable for all investors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisorshares-announces-fund-closure-300717058.html

SOURCE AdvisorShares


© PRNewswire 2018
