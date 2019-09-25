Log in
AdvisorShares : Announces Pure Cannabis Dividend Distribution

09/25/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE Arca: YOLO) the first actively managed cannabis ETF and the only cannabis ETF with exposure to U.S. multi-state operators ("MSOs") will pay its first quarterly income distribution to shareholders of record on September 26, 2019 of $863,377.06 or $0.27596 per share.  As previously announced, YOLO will continue to distribute quarterly income payments to shareholders of record.

AdvisorShares logo. (PRNewsFoto/AdvisorShares)

ETF

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

Ticker

YOLO

Distribution Amount

$0.27596 Per Share

Ex-Date

September 25, 2019

Record Date

September 26, 2019

Payable Date

September 30, 2019

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

The Fund is subject to a number of risks that may affect the value of its shares. Each investor should review the complete description of the principal risks before investing in the Fund. As with investing in other securities whose prices increase and decrease in market value, you may lose money by investing in the Fund.
Cannabis-Related Company Risk. Cannabis-related companies are subject to various laws and regulations that may differ at the state/local and federal level. These laws and regulations may (i) significantly affect a cannabis-related company's ability to secure financing, (ii) impact the market for marijuana industry sales and services, and (iii) set limitations on marijuana use, production, transportation, and storage. Cannabis-related companies may also be required to secure permits and authorizations from government agencies to cultivate or research marijuana. In addition, cannabis-related companies are subject to the risks associated with the greater agricultural industry, including changes to or trends that affect commodity prices, labor costs, weather conditions, and laws and regulations related to environmental protection, health and safety. Cannabis-related companies may also be subject to risks associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. These risks include increased government regulation, the use and enforcement of intellectual property rights and patents, technological change and obsolescence, product liability lawsuits, and the risk that research and development may not necessarily lead to commercially successful products.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisorshares-announces-pure-cannabis-dividend-distribution-300925416.html

SOURCE AdvisorShares


© PRNewswire 2019
