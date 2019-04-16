AdvisorShares Launches Pure Cannabis ETF (Ticker: YOLO)

BETHESDA, Md., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (Ticker: YOLO) will begin trading on Thursday, April 18, 2019. YOLO becomes the first U.S.-listed active ETF to deliver dedicated, fully-invested cannabis exposure.

YOLO seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equity securities. This active ETF allocates across a universe of primarily U.S. and Canadian cannabis companies engaging in legal business which span different industries, including those specializing in consumer products. YOLO's portfolio management team carries deep experience in the capital markets and a well-established expertise of investing in highly-regulated areas of the markets including cannabis.

"We feel cannabis stands poised to become a market disruptor and long-term emerging growth opportunity, especially as societal, business and regulatory landscapes evolve," said Dan Ahrens, managing director of AdvisorShares and portfolio manager of YOLO. "We believe YOLO may provide a compelling case to investors seeking emerging growth and dedicated cannabis exposure for their portfolios."

Visit www.advisorshares.com/fund/yolo for more information. Mr. Ahrens is also portfolio manager of the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (Ticker: ACT).

About AdvisorShares

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of active ETFs. For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, call 1-877-843-3831 or visit advisorshares.com. Follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter and on Facebook for more insights.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Funds' website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

The Fund is subject to a number of risks that may affect the value of its shares. This section provides additional information about the Fund's principal risks. The degree to which a risk applies to the Fund varies according to its investment allocation. Each investor should review the complete description of the principal risks before investing in the Fund. As with investing in other securities whose prices increase and decrease in market value, you may lose money by investing in the Fund.

Cannabis-Related Company Risk. Cannabis-related companies are subject to various laws and regulations that may differ at the state/local and federal level. These laws and regulations may (i) significantly affect a cannabis-related company's ability to secure financing, (ii) impact the market for marijuana industry sales and services, and (iii) set limitations on marijuana use, production, transportation, and storage. Cannabis-related companies may also be required to secure permits and authorizations from government agencies to cultivate or research marijuana. In addition, cannabis-related companies are subject to the risks associated with the greater agricultural industry, including changes to or trends that affect commodity prices, labor costs, weather conditions, and laws and regulations related to environmental protection, health and safety. Cannabis-related companies may also be subject to risks associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. These risks include increased government regulation, the use and enforcement of intellectual property rights and patents, technological change and obsolescence, product liability lawsuits, and the risk that research and development may not necessarily lead to commercially successful products.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price) NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 pm Eastern Time (when NAV is normally determined) and do not represent the return you would receive if you traded at other times.

