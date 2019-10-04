Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Advisors Ignite USA : Launches Multi-Channel, Budget-Based Lead Platform For Insurance And Financial Producers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 02:54pm EDT

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance marketing organization (IMO), Advisors Ignite USA, launched a new, multi-channel consumer lead platform designed to help insurance and financial professionals generate new business at the right price.

Advisors Ignite USA (AIUSA), led by two insurance industry veterans, Steve DeJohn and Mike Dressander, is the first IMO in the insurance industry to feature a budget-based lead pipeline through 4 different levels:

  • No budget: Weekly pre-set telemarketing appointments
  • Low budget: Facebook leads
  • Medium budget: Tax Free Retirement Seminar
  • Strong budget: College Educational Workshops

In addition, AIUSA offers a comprehensive selection of exclusive products and marketing programs DeJohn used over 15 years to generate $300 million in personal production, and which are now available on the platform. Producers also gain access to a robust sales software that compares over 2000 different options for both accumulation and income.

Finally, AIUSA's back-office support team, led by Mike Dressander (former owner of Dressander & Associates, a $15 billion IMO over 35 years), provides a family-like atmosphere that resonates amongst producers.

According to DeJohn, "At AIUSA we have taken it to the next level in providing marketing synergy and successful marketing options rarely found these days in the industry."

Dressander commented, "I'm excited to launch the AIUSA platform. Producers are getting the best of the best: from the front-end to the back-office with a family-like atmosphere that focuses on each producer's needs."

Advisor Jeff A., from Las Vegas, an end-user of the AIUSA program said, "I was able to turn an AIUSA lead into a $160,000 annuity using their exclusive Facebook-driven lead program. At the end of the day, incredible value at minimal cost."

For more information, visit www.advisorsigniteusa.com to learn more about Advisors Ignite USA.

About Us
Steven R. DeJohn, Founder, AIUSA, was featured on the cover of Senior Market Advisor Magazine for selling $15M of annuity premium ever year. According to Steve the #1 problem all agent-advisors face is not having enough prospects to see week in and week out, supported by having the best products available and marketing programs for agents at every level.

Mike Dressander, Director of Education, AIUSA. With 35 years of IMO/FMO experience, Mike has worked with over 10,000 agents helping them take their businesses to new heights; he's helped design products and served on the advisory board of major insurance companies.

CONTACT:
Steve DeJohn
630-716-2200

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisors-ignite-usa-launches-multi-channel-budget-based-lead-platform-for-insurance-and-financial-producers-300931416.html

SOURCE Advisors Ignite USA


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend
AQ
03:42pHYATT HOTELS : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
BU
03:40pANGIODYNAMICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:39pWALMART : Go Global Retail to Acquire ModCloth From Walmart
DJ
03:38pPYROGENESIS CANADA : IIROC Trading Halt - PYR
AQ
03:37pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Employees and Volunteer Rescue Divers Bring Peace of Mind Along Connecticut River
PU
03:37pRAPID7 : Metasploit Wrap-Up
PU
03:37pHillsdale College, USA Shooting Launch New Apparel Line
GL
03:36pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : To Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results On October 22
PR
03:33pTESLA : automated parking problems seen liability of app 'driver' for now
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group