Advisory Practice Board of Exchange Sponsors M32 Catamaran in 2019 Wayzata Match Cup

WAYZATA, Minn., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisory Practice Board of Exchange's (APBOE's) sponsored catamaran competed in the fourth-annual Wayzata Match Cup from June 20 to 23. The event occurred in Wayzata, Minnesota, on Lake Minnetonka and featured match-racing teams from around the globe. It was the first-ever competition for the APBOE boat.

In total, four M32 catamarans, each over 60 feet tall, vied for the Match Cup. APBOE placed third among the field.

The event, organized by local leaders Sam Rogers and Andrew Mullin, returned to Wayzata for a fourth year with the goal of bringing world-class sailing to Minnesota. "We are extremely pleased with the level of competition and professionalism at the Wayzata Match Cup. It's a testament to the sailors and sponsors on board for the 2019 edition," Rogers said.

APBOE is a M&A marketplace for financial advisor practices and is a division of SkyView Partners, a lender serving the wealth management space. APBOE.com will launch in late August.

About Advisory Practice Board of Exchange

The Advisory Practice Board of Exchange (APBOE) is a marketplace for financial advisors to buy and sell wealth management practices. APBOE is a neutral site for multiple third-party valuation providers, independent broker dealers, and M&A consultants to list sellers, search buyers, and ultimately sell practices. Sellers on APBOE can ascertain creditworthiness and practice readiness of prospective buyers with APBOE's PurchasingPower™ scoring methodology. Buyers on APBOE can increase their likelihood of acquiring practices by receiving a verified PurchasingPower™ score. At transaction closing, APBOE provides access to bank financing to fund wealth management practice M&A. For more information, visit https://www.APBOE.com.

Media Contact:

Kayla Hagedorn

Advisory Practice Board of Exchange

800-263-4908

Kayla.Hagedorn@APBOE.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisory-practice-board-of-exchange-sponsors-m32-catamaran-in-2019-wayzata-match-cup-300876530.html

SOURCE Advisory Practice Board of Exchange (APBOE)