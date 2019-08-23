Advisory Research MLP & Energy Income Fund and MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announce Upcoming Distributions

The Advisory Research MLP & Energy Income Fund (INFIX) and MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Class I (MLPPX), open-end mutual funds, announce quarterly distributions of $0.1776. The distributions, payable to shareholders of record as of August 28, 2019, will be paid on August 29, 2019. These upcoming regular quarterly distributions remain unchanged.

Following a thorough review of the Funds’ distribution policies, the Advisor intends to recommend that the November 2019 quarterly distributions be adjusted as follows:

AUGUST 2019 NOVEMBER 2019 MLP & ENERGY INCOME FUND CLASS I (INFIX) $0.1776 $0.1421 MLP & ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND CLASS I (MLPPX) $0.1776 $0.1376

Note: The distribution rates of the Class A and C shares of the MLP & Energy Income Fund will result in similar yields after adjustments for class-specific expenses.

“We believe resetting the Funds’ distribution rates along with the improving trajectory of midstream distributions will allow shareholders to realize consistent and sustainable distributions moving forward,” said Advisory Research CIO Jim Cunnane. “In recent years, distribution cuts and simplifications by midstream companies have led to reduced distributions across energy infrastructure funds. This modification to the Funds’ distributions sets the yield to a sustainable level consistent with the broader midstream energy sector.”

Each Fund’s structure, formed as a Regulated Investment Company (RIC), intends to avoid additional taxation at the fund level, shield investors from Unrelated Business Taxable Income (“UBTI”), and deliver a 1099 tax form to its investors for tax reporting purposes. The Funds invest across the capital structure of Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure entities.

More information regarding each Funds’ distributions can be found under the Distributions tabs on our website at:

Investors can access the Funds directly through their transfer agent, UMB Fund Services, Inc. and through various broker dealers and financial intermediaries.

About Advisory Research, Inc.

Advisory Research Investment Management manages and advises more than $6.5 billion* of assets in markets where we have deep expertise. Our actively-managed strategies include U.S. value and growth, international value, global equity, MLP & energy infrastructure, and alternatives. We offer separate account management as well as mutual funds to U.S. institutional and intermediary investors. We deliver distinct investment opportunities for the benefit of our clients through differentiated processes, specialized products, efficient operations, and high touch client service. Advisory Research, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Piper Jaffray Companies.

The MLP & Energy Infrastructure team, located in St. Louis, MO, is a 14-person team fully dedicated to managing $3.2 billion* in assets in MLP and energy infrastructure strategies for open- and closed-end mutual funds, private wealth individuals, public and corporate pension plans, and endowments.

Jim Cunnane, CFA, with 27 years of investment experience, is Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of the Advisory Research MLP & Energy Infrastructure team. He oversees the firm’s MLP and energy infrastructure product lines and chairs the Risk Management Committee. Quinn Kiley, with 19 years of investment experience, is Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Advisory Research MLP & Energy Infrastructure team and his responsibilities include portfolio management of various MLP and energy infrastructure assets and oversight of the team’s research process.

Important information

The Funds are non-diversified and invest primarily in the energy infrastructure sector, which exposes the Funds to greater market risk than if its assets were diversified among a greater number of issuers. The Funds invest in the equity and debt securities of companies in the energy infrastructure sector, which are subject to supply and demand risk, regulatory risk, commodity pricing and cash flow risk, weather risk, and natural resources sector risk.

The Funds may invest in derivatives, (futures and options), high yield debt (also known as junk bonds), and ETFs. These investments involve significant risks and losses may occur. Derivatives may be more sensitive to changes in market conditions and may amplify risks. MLPs (Master Limited Partnerships) and fixed income securities are sensitive to interest rate movements and may decline when interest rates rise which could negatively affect the value of the Funds.

The Funds intend to elect to be treated and to qualify each year, as a “regulated investment company” under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the “Code”). To maintain qualification for federal income tax purposes as a regulated investment company under the Code, the Funds must meet certain source-of-income, asset diversification and annual distribution requirements. If for any taxable year the Funds fail to qualify for the special federal income tax treatment afforded to regulated investment companies, all taxable income will be subject to federal income tax and possibly state and local income tax at regular corporate rates (without any deduction for distributions to shareholders) and any income available for distribution will be reduced.

*As of 6/30/19.

The Funds’ prospectuses, or summary prospectuses, which are available upon request by calling the Funds at (888) 665-1414 or by visiting our website at www.advisoryresearch.com, includes investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other information that you should read and consider carefully before investing.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Advisory Research Funds are distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC.

