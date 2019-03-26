AdvisoryCloud : Awarded “Best Company Outlook for 2019” by Comparably

AdvisoryCloud,
the leading platform for advisors, announced today that it has been
recognized by Comparably,
a culture and career monitoring website, as “Best Company Outlook for
2019.” Among the grouping for Small & Mid-Size companies, AdvisoryCloud
was ranked #16. AdvisoryCloud is named among companies such as
Salesforce, Costco, Google, and Facebook who all joined the list on this
year’s Comparably awards.
“We’ve been growing steadily for the last several years, and have an
exciting year ahead of us,” said Jonathan
Aspatore, Founder and CEO of AdvisoryCloud. “As we rollout more
features and enhancements, we will continue to massively change how
professionals monetize their knowledge as advisors, while simplifying
the process for companies to find and hire these advisors. We are
thrilled to have Comparably recognize us for having a bright future.”
"Comparably's Best Outlook Award recognizes companies that have the best
business and financial prospects, as rated by their own employees," said
Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO. "AdvisoryCloud is one of the outstanding
industry-leading organizations on this list. They have a team that is
incredibly collaborative and excited about working for an innovative
company with a long-term strategy for success."
After looking at nearly 10 million ratings from employees at over 50,000
companies, Comparably identified the top 50 large and small companies
that have the brightest futures. Their awards are derived from the
sentiment of ratings provided by employees who anonymously rate their
employers on Comparably.com between March 8, 2018 and March 8, 2019.
This recognition comes in addition to AdvisoryCloud’s growing list of
accomplishments, including Comparably 2018 Best
Leadership, Best Managers and Best
Culture awards, 2017
Inc. 5000, 2017
SF Business Times Fast 100, and 2017
Best in Biz award .
For more information about AdvisoryCloud, please visit http://www.advisorycloud.com/.
About AdvisoryCloud
AdvisoryCloud is the leading platform for advisors, providing
professionals worldwide with the platform, exposure, and tools to
monetize their knowledge as an advisor. From one-on-one phone meetings
to more formal board positions, members can set their desired
compensation and make their expertise available as an advisor to anyone
or any company in the world. Companies use AdvisoryCloud to get
the right advice at the right time from advisors that can help with key
decisions, projects, and business strategy.
Founded in 2012, AdvisoryCloud is a private company with over 150
employees, headquartered in Marin County, California with offices in
Boise, Idaho and Orange County, California. For more information, visit www.advisorycloud.com,
