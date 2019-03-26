Log in
AdvisoryCloud : Awarded “Best Company Outlook for 2019” by Comparably

03/26/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

AdvisoryCloud, the leading platform for advisors, announced today that it has been recognized by Comparably, a culture and career monitoring website, as “Best Company Outlook for 2019.” Among the grouping for Small & Mid-Size companies, AdvisoryCloud was ranked #16. AdvisoryCloud is named among companies such as Salesforce, Costco, Google, and Facebook who all joined the list on this year’s Comparably awards.

“We’ve been growing steadily for the last several years, and have an exciting year ahead of us,” said Jonathan Aspatore, Founder and CEO of AdvisoryCloud. “As we rollout more features and enhancements, we will continue to massively change how professionals monetize their knowledge as advisors, while simplifying the process for companies to find and hire these advisors. We are thrilled to have Comparably recognize us for having a bright future.”

"Comparably's Best Outlook Award recognizes companies that have the best business and financial prospects, as rated by their own employees," said Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO. "AdvisoryCloud is one of the outstanding industry-leading organizations on this list. They have a team that is incredibly collaborative and excited about working for an innovative company with a long-term strategy for success."

After looking at nearly 10 million ratings from employees at over 50,000 companies, Comparably identified the top 50 large and small companies that have the brightest futures. Their awards are derived from the sentiment of ratings provided by employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com between March 8, 2018 and March 8, 2019.

This recognition comes in addition to AdvisoryCloud’s growing list of accomplishments, including Comparably 2018 Best Leadership, Best Managers and Best Culture awards, 2017 Inc. 5000, 2017 SF Business Times Fast 100, and 2017 Best in Biz award .

For more information about AdvisoryCloud, please visit http://www.advisorycloud.com/.

Connect with AdvisoryCloud:

About AdvisoryCloud

AdvisoryCloud is the leading platform for advisors, providing professionals worldwide with the platform, exposure, and tools to monetize their knowledge as an advisor. From one-on-one phone meetings to more formal board positions, members can set their desired compensation and make their expertise available as an advisor to anyone or any company in the world. Companies use AdvisoryCloud to get the right advice at the right time from advisors that can help with key decisions, projects, and business strategy.

Founded in 2012, AdvisoryCloud is a private company with over 150 employees, headquartered in Marin County, California with offices in Boise, Idaho and Orange County, California. For more information, visit www.advisorycloud.com, and join us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
