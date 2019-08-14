AdvisoryCloud : Named to Inc. 5000

Recognized on Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies for the 2nd time

AdvisoryCloud, the leading platform for advisors, announced today it has ranked No. 615 on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the second time that AdvisoryCloud has been recognized and the culmination of the company’s successful transformation into a software platform that provides tools and resources for executives to market themselves and be hired for advisory work.

“It’s an honor to be recognized once again by the Inc. 5000 and ranked alongside so many remarkably innovative businesses,” said Jonathan Aspatore, CEO and founder of AdvisoryCloud. “The last year has seen a lot of automation in our business, enabling us to focus our efforts on developing ways to give professionals the potential to monetize their knowledge and time as an advisor, while at the same time making it easier than ever before for companies of all sizes and in every corner of the world to hire advisors.”

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

“Our growth is a testament to our amazing team that has adapted as our business has transformed into where we are today. It’s taken a lot of years to get the product right, but this ranking is further validation that we have taken the right steps and solidified our position in the market,” said Aspatore. “It's rewarding to be on the leading edge of the new gig economy by providing a platform where executives and companies can connect for advisory work.”

This year’s list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

About AdvisoryCloud

AdvisoryCloud is the leading platform for advisors, providing professionals worldwide with the platform, exposure, and tools to monetize their knowledge as an advisor. From one-on-one phone meetings to more formal board positions, members can set their desired compensation and make their expertise available as an advisor to anyone or any company in the world. Companies use AdvisoryCloud to get the right advice at the right time from advisors that can help with key decisions, projects, and business strategy.

Founded in 2012, AdvisoryCloud is a private company, with locations in Marin County, California and Boise, Idaho. For more information, visit www.advisorycloud.com, and join AdvisoryCloud on Twitter, AdvisoryCloud on Facebook, AdvisoryCloud on LinkedIn, and AdvisoryCloud on YouTube.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

