Advizr : WorkPlace to Provide Financial Wellness Technology to Employees at Select Alight Solutions Clients

Advizr WorkPlace today announced it has been selected by Alight
Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled health, wealth and
human capital management solutions, to provide its clients’ employees
with access to Advizr’s industry-leading financial management and
planning technology. Advizr WorkPlace will be an available option among
Alight’s suite of existing financial wellbeing solutions.
Advizr provides employees with a consumer-oriented design, engaging
interface and powerful planning to help employees navigate important
issues including debt management, budgeting, protection, college
savings, retirement planning and more. While Advizr Workplace provides a
robust, self-directed online experience, help from an Alight investment
advisor representative* is also available. Advizr Workplace is available
as a stand-alone solution to Alight’s benefits administration clients.
“We are providing employers the tools to enhance the financial wellbeing
of their workforce through a scalable and intuitive solution with our
goals-based holistic financial planning technology. Our self-directed
workflows and modular planning are an ideal fit for the employee
benefits space, allowing users to take charge of the financial goals
that are most important to them,” said Hussain Zaidi, CEO of Advizr. “We
are very excited to be joining forces with an industry leader like
Alight and are committed to helping their companies offer the financial
technology needed for employees to enhance their financial futures.”
Accelerating the adoption of financial planning technology is a critical
step toward helping employees plan for their financial goals, make
educated financial decisions, manage their financial situation and build
their assets. The personal experience Advizr provides allows users to
assess spending, manage debt, evaluate life insurance coverage needs,
prioritize and track goals and build a plan for their unique financial
objectives and to evaluate ‘what if’ scenarios. Research continues to
prove that reducing financial insecurity leads to improved employee
productivity, morale and retention, while lowering rates of absenteeism
and healthcare expenditures.
“At Alight, we believe that helping people better manage their broad
financial health—from day-to-day budgeting, to saving for retirement—is
imperative to helping people thrive,” said Cindy Shearer, vice
president, at Alight. “We are pleased to add Advizr’s
technology-centered platform to our suite of financial wellbeing
capabilities to help our clients’ people make more informed financial
decisions.”
To date, three Alight clients, representing over 500,000 employees, have
implemented Advizr Workplace.
About Advizr
Advizr Inc., is a financial wellness technology company. Our software
expands consumer and advisor access to high-quality financial planning
services and educational content to drive engagement in an intuitive
manner. To learn more about Advizr Workplace, visit www.advizr.com/workplace
*Investment Advisor Representatives of Alight Financial Advisors,
LLC (AFA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, and wholly owned
subsidiary of Alight Solutions LLC. AFA and its’ affiliates do not
guarantee future results. AFA’s Investment Advisors do not provide
legal, accounting or tax advice, nor do they provide investment
advice in connection with the Financial Planning service. Financial
Planning does not constitute a solicitation or offer to buy or sell
securities and is a separate ser
