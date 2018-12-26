Advizr : WorkPlace to Provide Financial Wellness Technology to Employees at Select Alight Solutions Clients

Advizr’s financial planning and wellness technology expands across the Fortune 500 to advance financial wellbeing.

Advizr WorkPlace today announced it has been selected by Alight Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled health, wealth and human capital management solutions, to provide its clients’ employees with access to Advizr’s industry-leading financial management and planning technology. Advizr WorkPlace will be an available option among Alight’s suite of existing financial wellbeing solutions.

Advizr provides employees with a consumer-oriented design, engaging interface and powerful planning to help employees navigate important issues including debt management, budgeting, protection, college savings, retirement planning and more. While Advizr Workplace provides a robust, self-directed online experience, help from an Alight investment advisor representative* is also available. Advizr Workplace is available as a stand-alone solution to Alight’s benefits administration clients.

“We are providing employers the tools to enhance the financial wellbeing of their workforce through a scalable and intuitive solution with our goals-based holistic financial planning technology. Our self-directed workflows and modular planning are an ideal fit for the employee benefits space, allowing users to take charge of the financial goals that are most important to them,” said Hussain Zaidi, CEO of Advizr. “We are very excited to be joining forces with an industry leader like Alight and are committed to helping their companies offer the financial technology needed for employees to enhance their financial futures.”

Accelerating the adoption of financial planning technology is a critical step toward helping employees plan for their financial goals, make educated financial decisions, manage their financial situation and build their assets. The personal experience Advizr provides allows users to assess spending, manage debt, evaluate life insurance coverage needs, prioritize and track goals and build a plan for their unique financial objectives and to evaluate ‘what if’ scenarios. Research continues to prove that reducing financial insecurity leads to improved employee productivity, morale and retention, while lowering rates of absenteeism and healthcare expenditures.

“At Alight, we believe that helping people better manage their broad financial health—from day-to-day budgeting, to saving for retirement—is imperative to helping people thrive,” said Cindy Shearer, vice president, at Alight. “We are pleased to add Advizr’s technology-centered platform to our suite of financial wellbeing capabilities to help our clients’ people make more informed financial decisions.”

To date, three Alight clients, representing over 500,000 employees, have implemented Advizr Workplace.

About Advizr

Advizr Inc., is a financial wellness technology company. Our software expands consumer and advisor access to high-quality financial planning services and educational content to drive engagement in an intuitive manner. To learn more about Advizr Workplace, visit www.advizr.com/workplace

*Investment Advisor Representatives of Alight Financial Advisors, LLC (AFA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, and wholly owned subsidiary of Alight Solutions LLC. AFA and its’ affiliates do not guarantee future results. AFA’s Investment Advisors do not provide legal, accounting or tax advice, nor do they provide investment advice in connection with the Financial Planning service. Financial Planning does not constitute a solicitation or offer to buy or sell securities and is a separate ser

