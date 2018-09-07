Advocacy Organization to Honor Houston Trial Attorney Tommy Fibich as Champion of Justice

HOUSTON, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Watch has announced that Houston Trial Lawyer Tommy Fibich will be this year's Honoree at its annual "Champions of Justice" Luncheon. The recognition is a prestigious honor that speaks to the achievements of groundbreaking advocates committed to protecting the rights of individuals and families across Texas.

Texas Watch is a non-partisan citizen advocacy group now in its 20th year of service. The group focuses on supporting efforts which protect, preserve, and strengthen the rights of individuals and families, including consumers, policy holders, and patients. Throughout the years, the organization has targeted its efforts on furthering corporate accountability, patient safety, and meaningful insurance reform as a means to guarantee the Constitutional rights of all Texans.

Because the organization thrives in part thanks to the contributions of local leaders who are as equally committed to justice and Texans' rights, it holds its annual "Champions of Justice" Luncheon to honor the support and achievements of advocates who best exemplify their mission. By being selected as this year's Honoree, Tommy Fibich will be recognized for his unyielding commitment to advocacy, both out of the courtroom with organizations like Texas Watch, and in the courtroom as a Texas trial lawyer.

As a proven trial attorney, Tommy Fibich has earned national recognition for his work representing individuals, patients, consumers, and families in a range of personal injury and product liability lawsuits. A compassionate and unwavering advocate, he has proven his ability to help clients fight back against corporate powers that prioritize profits over people, and which often go to great lengths to escape accountability by fighting consumer claims and supporting legislation aligned with their financial interests. This includes a record of successful results against some of the largest insurance carriers and corporations in the nation, as well as recognition from legal organizations such as Texas Super Lawyers, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and the Texas Association of Civil Trial Specialists, among many others.

The Champions of Justice Luncheon will take place on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at Brennan's of Houston. In addition to honoring Tommy's tenacious spirit and tremendous career, support for the event will also aid Texas Watch in continuing its fight to protect the rights of Texans. More information about the Luncheon can be found at: www.texaswatch.org/FibichEvent.

Tommy Fibich is a Founding Partner of Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs, a Houston-based law firm that handles a range of personal injury cases, including those involving defective medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer products, serious injuries, commercial truck accidents, and wrongful death. Tommy is one of only a select group of attorneys to earn Board Certification by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Civil Trial Law, and has used his expertise to help the firm prevail on behalf of clients in even the most difficult and high stakes cases. You can learn more about Attorney Tommy Fibich and the firm at www.fibichlaw.com.

