Advocate and Author David Sheff to Speak at Local Benefit

SAN MATEO, Calif., Mar 07, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally-recognized advocate and best-selling author David Sheff will be the featured speaker at the 16th Annual Circle of Support Luncheon in Menlo Park on April 26, 2019. This annual benefit event, which is presented by the nonprofit organization Caminar and its Family & Children Services of Silicon Valley division, raises funds for local behavioral health and supportive services.



Annually, the organization's prevention, treatment and recovery services reach more than 20,000 people of all ages on the Peninsula and in the South Bay.



Speaker David Sheff is the author of "Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction," which was adapted as a feature film in 2018, and "Clean: Overcoming Addiction and Ending America's Greatest Tragedy." Among other honors, Sheff has been named to the Time 100, Time Magazine's list of the World's Most Influential People, and received a Special Tribute Award "in recognition of his voice and leadership for families who are struggling with addiction" from the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids. A U.C. Berkeley graduate, Sheff lives with his family in Northern California.



Registration is now open for the luncheon, which will be hosted at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park on Friday, April 26, 2019. The annual event convenes nearly 300 local guests and benefits the work of Caminar and its Family & Children Services of Silicon Valley division.



The event highlights an aspect of the nonprofit's organization mission. In recent years, guests have heard from Dr. Tina Payne Bryson, a leading voice in the world of psychotherapy and brain-based learning; Sam Quinones, author of Dreamland: The True Story of America's Opioid Epidemic; Transgender Icon Dr. Marci Bowers; and Leslie Morgan Steiner, presenter of the 1st TED Talk by a domestic violence survivor.



The 16th Annual Circle of Support Luncheon is generously underwritten by individual and corporate supporters, including Carole Middleton, El Camino Hospital, the San Francisco 49ers and Hanson Crawford Crum. This year's event is chaired by Rod Sockolov of Atherton.



For more information or to reserve tickets, please visit https://www.caminar.org/events, email events@caminar.org or call 650.513.1509.



About Caminar:



Founded in San Mateo, California, in 1964, Caminar serves more than 20,000 individuals annually in the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California. The nonprofit organization's portfolio of behavioral health and supportive services empowers and supports individuals and families to move toward resilience, wellness, and independence. The continuum of prevention, treatment and recovery services includes residential and outpatient mental health and substance use treatment services, youth development, supportive housing, vocational rehabilitation and supported education.



Family & Children Services of Silicon Valley, the originator of the Circle of Support Luncheon, became a division of Caminar through a merger in January 2017. The division was founded in 1948 and provides services throughout Santa Clara County.



Caminar is a 501(c)(3) organization. More information is available at https://www.caminar.org/.



