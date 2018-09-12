Adyen Selects Looker to Help Transform Its Business and Drive Growth

Looker,
a leading data platform company, today announced that Adyen,
the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading
companies, has implemented Looker to transform its culture around data
and support its rapid growth. Adyen, which provides the payments
platform for high-growth businesses such as Uber, Facebook and Spotify,
was looking to transform its data processes, increase staff independence
and efficiency, and develop critical business insights from its data –
underpinning its sustained growth.
Deploying Looker has enabled the entire organization to visualize,
extract and glean value from data for their own job roles and processes
while ensuring one single source of truth across the business. Adyen’s
account managers can now get data-informed reports on their merchants at
the touch of a button. They no longer need rely on analysts with an
advanced knowledge of SQL databases and can self-serve to deliver a more
seamless customer service.
“Adyen is a high-growth business that needed an analytics solution that
could scale with the company’s growth. It also saw the opportunity to
unlock data and empower staff to take ownership of that data and
learning,” commented John O’Keeffe, VP EMEA at Looker. “We’re delighted
to help Adyen with a data platform that meets its business needs and
provides a foundation as it continues on its growth trajectory.”
“Data is the lifeblood of our organization. Our customers are
data-hungry and we needed a platform that could alleviate the pressure
on our analysts, enabling our account teams to better support those
customers, and ensure analysts aren’t spending time on repetitive
processes,” said Chris Laumans, Head of Auth Rates at Adyen. “Looker has
done just that, helping us securely remove the roadblocks to innovation,
delivering results at pace, while safeguarding customer data.”
About Looker
Looker is a complete data platform that offers data analytics and
business insights to every department, and easily integrates into
applications to deliver data directly into the decision-making process.
Over 1,600 industry-leading and innovative companies such as Sony,
Amazon, The Economist, IBM, Spotify, Etsy, Lyft and Kickstarter have
trusted Looker to power their data-driven cultures. The company is
headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, with offices in San Francisco,
New York, Chicago, Boulder, Tokyo, London and Dublin, Ireland. Investors
include CapitalG, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital
Partners, Redpoint Ventures, First Round Capital, Sapphire Ventures and
Goldman Sachs. For more information, connect with us on
About Adyen
Adyen
is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading
companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting
directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment
methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and
in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers
including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oreal.
