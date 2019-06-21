Adynxx : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

SEC Form 3 FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB APPROVAL Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB Number: 3235-0104 INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Date of Event 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Adynxx, Inc. (Month/Day/Year) AquaMed Technologies, Inc.[ NONE ] Requiring Statement 06/21/2019 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer 5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Last) (First) (Middle) (Check all applicable) (Month/Day/Year) 100 PINE STREET, SUITE 500 Director X 10% Owner 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Officer (give title Other (specify Applicable Line) below) below) X Form filed by One Reporting (Street) Person SAN CA 94111 Form filed by More than One FRANCISCO Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) Form: Direct (D) (Instr. 5) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) Common Stock 5,005,211 D Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and 3. Title and Amount of Securities 4. 5. 6. Nature of Indirect Expiration Date Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. Conversion Ownership Beneficial Ownership (Month/Day/Year) 4) or Form: (Instr. 5) Exercise Direct (D) Amount Price of or Indirect or Derivative (I) (Instr. 5) Date Expiration Number Security of Exercisable Date Title Shares

This Form 3 is being filed by Adynxx, Inc. (formerly Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.) (the "Company") in connection with the registration of the common stock of AquaMed Technologies, Inc. ("AquaMed") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form 10 filed by AquaMed and declared effective by the SEC. AquaMed is currently a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. On June 21, 2019, in connection with the registration of AquaMed common stock with the SEC, the Company will effect its previously announced distribution of all of the outstanding shares of common stock of AquaMed.

/s/ Rick Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer
06/21/2019

