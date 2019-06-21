Adynxx : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

|
SEC Form 3
Adynxx, Inc.
AquaMed Technologies, Inc.[ NONE ]
06/21/2019
100 PINE STREET, SUITE 500
SAN
|
CA
|
94111
Common Stock
5,005,211
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
This Form 3 is being filed by Adynxx, Inc. (formerly Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.) (the "Company") in connection with the registration of the common stock of AquaMed Technologies, Inc. ("AquaMed") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form 10 filed by AquaMed and declared effective by the SEC. AquaMed is currently a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. On June 21, 2019, in connection with the registration of AquaMed common stock with the SEC, the Company will effect its previously announced distribution of all of the outstanding shares of common stock of AquaMed.
/s/ Rick Orr, President and
06/21/2019
