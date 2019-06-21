Log in
Adynxx : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

06/21/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Adynxx, Inc.

(Month/Day/Year)

AquaMed Technologies, Inc.[ NONE ]

Requiring Statement

06/21/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

100 PINE STREET, SUITE 500

Director

X 10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

(Street)

Person

SAN

CA

94111

Form filed by More than One

FRANCISCO

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

5,005,211

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

4)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount

Price of

or Indirect

or

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Number

Security

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

This Form 3 is being filed by Adynxx, Inc. (formerly Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.) (the "Company") in connection with the registration of the common stock of AquaMed Technologies, Inc. ("AquaMed") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form 10 filed by AquaMed and declared effective by the SEC. AquaMed is currently a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. On June 21, 2019, in connection with the registration of AquaMed common stock with the SEC, the Company will effect its previously announced distribution of all of the outstanding shares of common stock of AquaMed.

/s/ Rick Orr, President and

06/21/2019

Chief Executive Officer

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Adynxx Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 00:29:01 UTC
